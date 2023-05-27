6 reasons why Hollywood should settle the writers’ strike

For those unaware, pickets are currently invading studios like Universal, Amazon, Disney, etc. These protests are accompanied by writers who have officially gone on strike, putting an end to their work on the scripts of numerous films and television shows. This is the Hollywood Writers’ Strike of 2023, an event that hasn’t happened since 2007.





With disagreements over how long writers should be on staff, how many writers should be retained, if there’s still a place for the writer’s room, Hollywood’s ethics implementing l artificial intelligence in their production and, more importantly, how much writers should be paid for their work, the strike is a hot debate that may not end anytime soon.

Here, we’ll explain why Hollywood needs to make an effort to end this strike as soon as possible. We will go over previous strikes, the precedent they set, the positions discussed on each side and how this strike will affect both professionals and you, the consumer.

6 Renew the progress of projects

netflix

The strike had officially started on May 2, 2023. Since then, many popular projects, such as Elementary Abbot, had to stop production. This Emmy-winning series was supposed to open its writer’s room the same day the strike was declared and has since said that due to its normal production schedule, it may start its new season late and with a number of smaller episodes.

Streaming Originals are not spared as The Duffer Brothers said production on stranger things season four would not continue until the strike was resolved. Marvel has also been impacted, either out of solidarity or circumstance, with pre-production on Bladestop.

Some shows have either chosen to continue production, but with some caveats. family guy has yet to take a position at the time of writing, although many key members of the show, including Seth MacFarlane, have said they will stand in solidarity with the writers. Max’s Dragon House has already received scripts and executive producer Ryan Condal will continue to work on the series although rewrites are impossible. And Amazon’s bestselling original power rings will go ahead with the production although some producers have said they will not contribute to the project out of solidarity.

5 Rewrites are inevitable

Skybound Entertainment

As briefly mentioned, rewrites are an inevitable and, at times, essential aspect of the production process. Kinda Elementary Abbot, several television shows continue the writing process as episodes air on television. Think back to the hit TV series Joy. Several episodes reflected real events that had just happened, such as the deaths of Whitney Houston and Corey Monteith. These episodes were released shortly after the real-world events that inspired them, which could only be done by keeping a writer’s room active throughout the production of the show’s 26+ episodic seasons.

Another factor that forces writers to be available for rewriting is when it is decided that an actor is leaving the show. Sometimes these events come with little or no warning due to an actor’s wish to leave or disagreements that may have arisen. Take the start of Dale Horvath (Jeffrey DeMunn) from The Walking Dead. In the source material, Dale had lived much longer than when he was killed off in the series, and there were no plans to deviate from that path initially.

After DeMunn got mad at the departure of the original showrunner, he asked to be killed. And so the production team turned to the writers to rewrite the ending of a season-ending episode to kill off a character who was likely to have a long-running arc on the show. Eliminating the writer’s room would only make these situations harder to handle.

4 Far-reaching effects

NBC

There are already apparent consequences of the WGA Hollywood strike, as more than your standard cinema and television are affected. One of the strike’s first casualties would come when Saturday Night Live refused to air their episode of Pete Davidson and suspended the remainder of the series for the remainder of the strike.

Popular talk shows would also stop airing content, with TV personalities relying on writers to help provide them with fresh content on a weekly or daily basis. These shows include Jimmy Kimmel Live, The daily showAnd The late show among others. A notable exception is Gutfeld!who said he intends to continue broadcasting with host Greg Gutfeld and guests such as Kat Timpf and NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus.

3 Excessive addiction to reality TV

CBS Studios

A field of television related to be positively affected is the genre of reality TV. During the previous strike in 2007-08, in order to combat the lack of popular television programming, studios began to demand more reality television, a genre that does not have the same need for a writer’s room. than the rest of the company.

Previously, this reality TV boom period would see additional seasons of Fantastic race And Big brotheras well as good news week And The price is right episodes. With new series being in such demand, the effects on the genre will be felt beyond the 100 days of strike, with new series beginning their conceptualization phase, such as jerseyshore.

2 Take a stand on AI

Open AI

One of the biggest issues coming in this strike that has never been addressed before is the boom in artificial intelligence. With the recent success of the ChatGPT AI model, people are starting to see the possibilities of using artificial intelligence to write scripts, with writers acting more in an editing capacity. While most would have laughed at such a concept just a year ago, ChatGPT has since proven itself capable of passing the BAR exam and writing software code.

With studio heads aiming to make money, the temptation to use AI powered by a learning language model to write scripts is tempting. But for the same reasons listed above, Hollywood needs to take a tough stance and recognize that AI, in its current format, can’t solve all the pressing problems a room of experienced writers can handle.

Nor could he successfully invoke the same levels of emotion as writers. This is obviously a conversation that will evolve as technology evolves, but writers these days take a position that their work should rightly be prioritized over the capitalist motives behind the use of artificial intelligence.

1 Pay writers fairly

As discussed in several interviews, podcasts, and talk shows, the evolution of the business has not been kind to the writers. With streaming services developing original content that doesn’t fit the same commands TV series face, many comparisons have been made that paint writing as a “gig economy”. With streaming series having fewer episodic orders and no seasonal schedule, studios will either hire enough writers to fill a “mini room.”

In some cases, studios will only keep the “mini room” for pre-production. When production begins, most of the writers will be fired, including one retained as showrunner. Occasionally, an additional writer will be included albeit at the minimum wage agreed by the guild, regardless of said writer’s experience. The requirements posed by the Writers Guild of America are not unreasonable.

An increase in minimum wage and residuals, a pre-production to post-production retention contract, and ethical practices and protections that should be standard in any workplace. If it is hoped that such a strike will take a short time, the writers are ready to hold out for a long time, as the story shows.