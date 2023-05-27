Entertainment
The famous actor is in talks to play John Madden in a new film
An upcoming Prime Video Sports Original, mad, will tell the story of Pro Football Hall of Famer John Madden and, perhaps more specifically, his creation of the famous video game series, “John Madden Football”. The theatrical feature is set to be directed by five-time Oscar nominee David O. Russell.
But who will play Madden? You might expect comedian Frank Caliendo, who makes a perfect impression on Madden, but that’s not the direction Amazon seems to be heading.
Deadline reports that the former Saturday Night Live star, Will Ferrell, is currently in talks with Amazon to play the very famous head coach turned host.
Ferrell seems like a somewhat odd choice to play the late John Madden. The funny and quirky man has spent the vast majority of his career playing comedic roles that sometimes border on the absurd. And while Madden certainly has a good sense of humor, that doesn’t necessarily match Ferrell’s over-the-top antics or his cinematic history. His most popular films include Presenter, Half brothers, Elf, Old school and others along the same lines.
The film will be executive produced by Escape Artists’ Todd Black, Jonathan Shukat, Jason Blumenthal and New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch alongside John Mara.
Due to Tisch’s involvement, the NFL is expected to approve the draft and adopt the film.
The real question is how true to life Amazon will be with the film. While “John Madden Football” – later renamed “Madden NFL” in 1993 – remains a popular video game franchise, it has plummeted in recent years, with critics claiming EA has gotten “lazy” and continues to replicate the same thing again and again.
One thing is certain, there must be turducken.
