Melissa McCarthy and ‘RuPaul Drag Race’ Named WeHo Pride Parade Icons

The 2023 WeHo Pride Parade icons are Melissa McCarthy, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”, Laith Ashley, Niecy Nash-Betts and Jessica Betts, announced the City of West Hollywood and WeHo Pride JJLA producer Jeff Consoletti. Winners received the Drag Icon Award, Breakthrough Icon Award, Trailblazer Icon Award, and Ally Icon Award. Model, actor and activist Laith Ashley was named this year’s Breakthrough Icon Award. In 2017, Laith was the first transgender man to feature in an advertising campaign. After her landmark campaign, Laith starred in Taylor Swift’s “Lavender Haze” music video and volunteered for the nonprofit FLUX and the AIDS Healthcare Foundation’s transgender division. “RuPaul’s Drag Race” received this year’s Drag Icon Award, with host and judge Michelle Visage accepting the award on behalf of the franchise. Stars from the series will join the parade on a float, including Angeria, Gigi Goode, Gottmik, June Jambalaya, Rock M. Sakura and Symone. After posing on the first cover of Essence featuring a same-sex couple, actor Niecy Nash-Betts and singer-songwriter Jessica Betts have been named Trailblazer Icons. Melissa McCarthy was named WeHo Pride’s Ally Icon of 2023, for her outspokenness and celebration of the LGBTQ+ community. “The City of West Hollywood is pleased to kick off another WeHo Pride celebration filled with engaging activities and plenty of opportunities to celebrate the LGBTQ community,” said West Hollywood Mayor Sepi Shyne. “Our WeHo Pride Parade icons embody queer joy and fierce alliance by creating spaces where our community can be celebrated, whether on the red carpet or directly through their art and advocacy. We are thrilled to celebrate the impact of our icons in creating a more evolved and tolerant world,” Shyne said in a statement. Jeff Consoletti, founder of event agency JJLA and producer of WeHo Pride, added, “We are thrilled to announce this year’s icons to represent our West Hollywood community. At a time when our community is under threat across the country, it is more important than ever to elevate queer voices and those of our allies by providing a platform to amplify their support, especially among members of our Trans community. and Drag. The June 4 parade will begin at noon. The route will begin at the start of N. Crescent Heights Boulevard and continue on Santa Monica Boulevard through the city’s Rainbow neighborhood, ending at the western border of West Hollywood.

