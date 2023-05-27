Remembering the legendary running back, actor and activist | News

JIM BROWN: FEB. MAY 17, 1936 – MAY 18, 2023
James Nathaniel Brown, the legendary Cleveland Browns running back who left football to pursue an acting career at age 30, died May 18 at age 87.
His wife, Monique, announced Brown’s death in an Instagram post on May 19. She said Brown died peacefully the night of May 18 at their Los Angeles home.
To the world he was an activist, actor and football star, the post read. To our family, he was a loving and wonderful husband, father and grandfather. Our hearts are broken…
From 1957 to 1965, Jim Brown helped lead a Cleveland Browns ground game that won an NFL championship in 1964.
Voted the greatest professional football player of the 20th century, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1971. But football wasn’t the only sport he excelled at. He played basketball, track and field and lacrosse at high levels. He was inducted into the Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 1984.
Brown was also not shy about speaking out on issues affecting black people and openly supported the civil rights movement.
He started and led the Negro Industrial and Economic Union to create jobs for black people in Ohio. The organization also helped secure loans for black businesses.
Brown also formed a coalition to denounce the federal government’s role in stripping boxing legend Muhammad Ali of his title because Ali refused to fight in the Vietnam War.
Brown’s popularity grew and he cemented himself in film lore, becoming the first black man to have on-screen sex with a white woman, Raquel Welch, in the movie 100 Rifles.
He was born on February 17, 1936, on St. Simons Island, off the south coast of Georgia.
During his senior year at New Yorks Manhasset High School, Brown played running back and recorded a mind-boggling 14.9 yards per carry, more than enough to earn him a spot at Syracuse University.
In college, Brown dominated competition on the football field and the basketball court.
He also ran track and field and was a talented lacrosse player, according to biography.com.
Brown gained national attention as a running back for his strong and explosive play. In the final regular season game of his senior year, Brown capped off his college career by rushing for 197 yards, scoring six touchdowns, and scoring seven extra points.
Brown appeared in over 30 films, including The Dirty Dozen (1967) and 100 Rifles (1969).
A story from NNPA Newswire was used in this report. See page 4 for a commentary on Jim Brown’s social activism.