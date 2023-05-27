‘Little Mermaid’ box office sprints to $130 million Memorial Day opener – The Hollywood Reporter





The little Mermaid circled around the Memorial Day weekend box office competition after earning $38 million on Friday. Disney’s live-action remake of the iconic animated film is sprinting to a better-than-expected debut of more than $125 million, the fourth-biggest holiday opening of all time, unadjusted for inflation. Some even show the film making over $130 million, but Disney remains cautious and announces a range of $120-130 million. The little Mermaidwhich earned a promising A CinemaScore, is the first summer 2023 tenttole to target women, who made up 68% of Friday ticket buyers. Rob Marshall directs the live-action remake of Disney’s beloved animated film. New Little Mermaid stars Halle Bailey as Ariel, the feisty young mermaid who makes a dangerous deal with the wicked sea witch Ursula (Melissa McCarthy) to experience life on land and meet the dashing Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer -King). The pact, however, poses a great risk to his father’s aquatic kingdom. The cast also includes Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, Javier Bardem, Jacob Tremblay, Noma Dumezweni and Art Malik. Bailey’s performance as Ariel drew critical acclaim amid a racist backlash from social media commentators protesting the casting of a black actress in the title role. Disney insiders don’t expect these protests to hurt the film in North America, but are waiting to see how the film plays out in certain overseas markets. On the way to the weekend, The little Mermaid was looking to make $120 million for the four-day vacation. Last years Top Gun: Maverick scored the biggest Memorial Day opening ever with $160.5 million, followed by 2007 Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End ($153 million) and 2008 Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull ($152 million). The little Mermaid should snatch fourth place from 2006 X-Men: The Last Stand ($122 million). In fifth place is currently 2013 Fast & Furious 6 ($117 million). Abroad, Little Mermaid is the follow-up to an $80 million opening through Sunday. Universal x fast will easily arrive at No. 2 as it crosses the $500 million mark at the worldwide box office in its first 12 days of release. Action comedy Legendary and Screen Gems The machine and the comedy of Robert De Niro About my father are also opening nationwide, but aren’t expected to fetch big. The machine, from Screen Gems, stars Bert Kreischer and is inspired by the comedian’s stand-up act of the same name. Mark Hamill co-stars in the film, which is gearing up for a $6-7 million four-day opening and a fifth-place finish. About my father appears to be entering at No. 6 with an opening of $5.5 million.

