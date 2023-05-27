BREAKING: Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster reopens unchanged after extended renovation at Disney’s Hollywood Studios





Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster at Disney’s Hollywood Studios has reopened after a month-long renovation, with no major changes despite rumors. Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster reopens Rock n Roller Coaster closed in February 2023 for a renovation that appears to have only included general maintenance. The renovation quietly wrapped up today, and we saw guests once again allowed into the G-Force Records building. It’s been rumored for years that Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster might be changed to no longer include Aerosmith. As the ride closed for renovations in February, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler was sued for sexual assault, fueling those rumours. In the end, the ride remained the same, with Aerosmith and Steven Tyler intact. Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Rumors As sexual misconduct allegations emerged against frontman Steven Tyler, rumors swirled that Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster had been turned into a less problematic musical group, with most people generally suggesting Queen as a potential replacement. In March of this year, Ken Marino claimed that a Queen retheme was on the way for Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster. Now a prolific stand-up comedian, Marino got his start playing small roles as many actors do in Los Angeles, including as the sound mixer for Aerosmith in Rock n’s Recording Studio pre-show. Roller coaster. After Marino’s comments went viral, he backed down from the claims, stating that he was just repeating hearsay as fact, as Disney hadn’t made any announcement regarding the attraction change. But it wouldn’t have been the first time a celebrity had announced something before Disney was ready. Removing Aerosmith would involve an almost complete overhaul of the ride and a lengthy shutdown. In 2016, Disney digitally altered a hand gesture by Tyler that could be considered obscene. History of the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Rock n Roller Coaster opened in 1999 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The ride was also a 2002 opening day attraction at Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris, but was recently replaced by Avengers Assemble: Flight Force, which uses the same track. For the latest Disney Parks news and information, follow WDW News Today atTwitter,FacebookAndinstagram. Shannen has been a Disney Parks fan and dog lover since childhood, despite Pluto’s attempt to eat Shannen’s Minnie Mouse doll when they first met. They have reconciled now. You can email Shannen at [email protected] Show all articles

