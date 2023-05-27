List of IIFA winners 2023: Brahmastra gets maximum nods on Bollywood’s biggest awards night





The International Indian Film Academy Awards handed out trophies to deserving nominees on Saturday night at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, with the biggest names in Bollywood in attendance. Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan took over the hosting duties and entertained the guests. Meanwhile, stars like Nora Fatehi, Rakul Preet Singh, Jacqueline Fernadez, Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan gave thrilling performances on stage. Other celebrities attended the award ceremony at Yas Island in their best wardrobes. Although you’ll have to wait a bit to see the awards show broadcast, you can check out who won the top prizes and which movie got the most nods. Here is the complete list of winners of the IIFA Awards 2023! Best lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya for “Kesariya” by Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva Best Music Director: Pritam for Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva Best Female Reading: Shreya Ghoshal for “Rasiya” by Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva Best Female Debut: Khushali Kumar for Dhokha: round corner in D Top male debutant: Tie between Shantanu Maheshwari and Babil Khan for Gangubai Kathiawadi And Begin Outstanding Achievement in Regional Cinema: Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza for By Best Male Vocalist: Arijit Singh for “Kesariya” by Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva Best Adapted Story: Aamil Keeyan Khan and Abhishek Pathan for Drishyam 2 AR Rahman handed over Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema price in Kamal Haasan Manish Malhotra was honored with the Outstanding Directing for Fashion in Motion Pictures award Best Performance in a Supporting Female Role: Mouni Roy for Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva Best Performance in a Supporting Role: Anil Kapoor for Jugg Jeeyo jug Best Performance in a Leading Male Role: Hrithik Roshan for Vikram Veda Better guidance: R Madhavan for Rocket: The Nambi Effect Best Performance in a Leading Female Role: Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi Best picture: Drishyam 2 (The list was updated live) The action started Friday night with IIFA Rocks. The evening was dedicated to music and fashion and was hosted by Rajkummar Rao and Farah Khan. You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

