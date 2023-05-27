Ray Liotta’s fiancé remembers the late actor on the first anniversary of his death





Jacy Nittolo remembers her late fiancé, Ray Liotta, on the first anniversary of his death. Nittolo paid tribute on Friday with a reflective Instagram post featuring six photos from their time together and a mournful caption that ended with a solemn acceptance. A year ago today I was alone on a flight home from the Dominican Republic, in shock, she wrote on friday. My whole world turned upside down unexpectedly. I’ll never forget the beautiful woman, a complete stranger, who sat next to me and didn’t say a word. She gently grabbed and held my hand the entire flight as I cried and stared out the window, she continued. When we landed she looked at me and said everything was going to be fine. It’ll be OK. I got off the plane and met Rays’ sister for a connecting flight to Los Angeles. I don’t know what I would have done without Linda that night, Nittolo added. Liotta died in his sleep aged 67 while filming a film called Dangerous Waters in the Dominican Republic. His cause of death was revealed only a few weeks ago as heart failure and problems with the respiratory system. For Nittolo, the past year has been emotionally tumultuous. It has been an intense year of pain, grief, healing, growth and acceptance of what is, she wrote on Friday. Learn to smile at what was. It supposedly gets easier over time. No time will change such a great loss. You just learn to live with it and move on, trusting that everything will be fine. Nittolo, who previously said she and Liotta were inseparable, also opened up about a previous loss. Karsen, Dax, Chazz, Jade and Joey. You make me move forward every day, she writes. 20 years ago today everyday, my grandmother passed away. She helped raise me. She was the other love of my life and one of my all time favorites. Both on 05/26. Liotta received a standing ovation led by his Black Bird co-star Paul Walter Hauser at the Golden Globes in January, and in February he was honored with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Goodfellas actor is also survived by his daughter, Karsen. An actor herself, she called her late father unique at the Walk of Fame ceremony and said everyone deserves a ray in their lives.

