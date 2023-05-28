Jenna Ortega, Jennifer Coolidge, Pedro Pascal Set for Actors on Actors





VarietyThe Actors on Actors series returns with the biggest stars in the race for this year’s TV Emmys for season 18. All four episodes will debut on PBS SoCal on Thursday, June 15.e starting at 8 p.m., followed by encores on KCET and public TV channels across the country and the WORLD channel (check local listings). All episodes will stream on pbssocal.org and the free PBS app after their premieres. VarietyActors on Actors issue hits newsstands June 7e and conversations will begin streaming on Tuesday, June 6e on Variety.com and its social networks. This year’s “Actors on Actors” lineup includes: Katherine Heigl (“Firefly Lane”) with Ellen Pompeo (“Grey’s Anatomy”) Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”) with Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”) Ali Wong (“Beef”) with Jason Segel (“Shrinking”) Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”) with Elle Fanning (“La Grande”) Kieran Culkin (“Succession”) with Claire Danes (“Fleishman is in trouble”) Melanie Lynskey (“Yellow Vests”) with Natasha Lyonne (“Poker Face”) Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”) with Theo James (“The White Lotus”) Steven Yeun (“Beef”) with Pedro Pascal (“The Last of Us”) Diego Luna (“Andor”) with Hayden Christensen (“Obi-Wan Kenobi”) Meghann Fahy (“The White Lotus”) with Elizabeth Olsen (“Love and Death”) Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”) with Jennifer Garner (“The Last Thing He Said to Me”) Brian Cox (“Succession”) with Emily Blunt (“The English”) Rachel Weisz (“Dead Ringers”) with Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”) “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors” won a Daytime Emmy Award in 2019, as well as the Los Angeles Area Emmy Award for Outstanding Entertainment Programming in 2015 and 2016. The series is produced by PBS SoCal in partnership with Variety Media, LLC . About the variety

Now celebrating its 117th anniversary, Variety is the leading and most trusted voice in the entertainment industry. With award-winning breaking news stories, insightful awards season coverage, must-read feature stories and intelligent analysis from the industry’s most important players, Variety is the trusted source for the global entertainment industry. Read by a highly engaged audience of industry insiders, Variety’s cross-platform content coverage spans digital, mobile, social, print and branded content, events and summits. About PBS SoCal PBS SoCal is a donor-supported community institution that is part of Public Media Group of Southern California, the flagship station of PBS formed by the merger of PBS SoCal and KCETLink Media Group. PBS SoCal delivers content and experiences that inspire, inform and entertain – over the air, online, in the community and in the classroom. We offer the full list of beloved PBS programs including MASTERPIECE, NOVA, PBS NewsHour, FRONTLINE, Independent Lens, a large library of documentary films including works by Ken Burns; and PBS KIDS educational programs including Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood and Curious George. PBS programming is available to stream on the FREE PBS app on iOS and Android devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV and Chromecast.

