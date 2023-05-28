Citadel’s Priyanka Chopra Jonas Quit Bollywood Over Sexist Director





Citadel Star Priyanka Chopra Jonas has revealed why she decided to quit Bollywood.

Chopra Jonas first explained her exit from Bollywood while appearing on Dax Shepherd’s podcast, Expert Armchair, in March. “I was pushed into a corner of the industry,” she said at the time. “I had people who didn’t choose me for reasons. I had a hard time with people… I was tired of politics.” However, the actor went deeper into his exit in a recent interview with The Zoe Report. CBR VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT RELATED: Prime Video Announces First Citadel Spin-Off According to Chopra Jonas, her decision to leave Bollywood came around “2002 or ’03” while filming a movie in which she played a character who had to hide. “I’m undercover, seducing the guy. Obviously that’s what girls do when they’re undercover,” she explained. “But I’m seducing the guy and you have to take off a piece of clothing [at a time]. I wanted to overlap. The filmmaker was like, ‘No, I need to see his underwear. Otherwise, why is anyone coming to see this movie?'” She added: “He didn’t tell me. He told the stylist in front of me. It was such a dehumanizing moment. It was a feeling of, I’m nothing else outside of the how I can be used, my art is not important, what I contribute is not important.” Chopra Jonas would leave the film shortly thereafter, reimbursing the production, and said of the anonymous director, “I just couldn’t watch it every day.” RELATED: Citadel: The Russo Brothers’ Ultra Expensive Spy Series Is An International Hit

Prime Video renews Citadel for Season 2 Chopra Jonas currently stars as secret agent Nadia Sinh in Prime Video’s thriller series Citadel alongside Richard Madden’s Mason Kane. Created by Josh Appelbaum, Bryan Oh, and David Weil, the series follows the two agents after the titular global spy agency responsible for maintaining world peace is brought down, instigated by a crime syndicate known as Manticore. Joe and Anthony Russo are executive producers. Citadel Season 1 premiered on Prime Video in April. The show has since been renewed for a second season with Joe Russo set to direct every episode. At the time of writing, Citadel is Prime Video’s second most-watched series in the international market, although specific viewership figures have not been released. Additionally, the September 2022 reports declare that Citadel is the second most expensive series ever made with a price tag of $300 million. Prime Video The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power holds the top spot title, as Season 1 reportedly cost the studio an estimated $465 million. Citadel Season 1 is streaming now on Prime Video. Season 2 does not yet have a release date. Source: The Zoe Report

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbr.com/citadel-priyanka-chopra-jonas-left-bollywood-sexist-director/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos