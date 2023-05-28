4 Bollywood actresses who normalized the postpartum break — Transcontinental Times





INDIA: Bollywood actress who proudly supported motherhood which is the most cherished and beautiful phase of a woman’s life. However, nowadays women choose to work throughout their pregnancy, but some choose to take a break after giving birth to spend quality time with their children. Postpartum motherhood is still hot terminology for many new mums, as Bollywood actresses have successfully brought about a change in the recent world, speaking out loud about postpartum blues. – Advertisement – Many actresses choose to work within weeks of giving birth, while some take time off for their practical duties as mothers. Embracing motherhood in Bollywood Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Photo credit: Instagram/aishwaryaraibachchan_arb – Advertisement – Former beauty pageant winner Aishwarya Rai, who ruled the 90s, married Abhishek Bachchan in 2007 and continued to work in films until 2010 (Guzaarish). After that, she got pregnant and gave birth to her lovely daughter Aaradhya, in 2011. The actress refrained from making films after the arrival of her daughter. In numerous interviews, the diva has opened up about her call to parenthood and said she wants to spend time with her daughter, and it’s by choice. However, in 2015, the actress made a comeback with the movie Jazbaa. – Advertisement – Recently, Aishwarya’s Tamil films PS-1 and PS-2 have had phenomenal performances at the box office. Genelia Deshmukh Photo credit: Instagram/geneliad Bollywood power couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh have been together for 21 years. The couple are blessed with two sons. The beloved actress quit signing to movies after embracing motherhood. Recently, she opened up about the same and said she wants to put her family first and she wants to be home with her kids. As she worked non-stop before becoming a mother, she just wanted to take full advantage of this phase of her life. The actress recently started making movies alongside her actor-director husband, Ritesh. Kajol Devgn Photo credit: Instagram/kajol Silver screen idol Kajol, who gave back-to-back Bollywood hits, broke many hearts and married Devgn in 1999. The actress is blessed with a daughter and a son, and both moments of the birth of her child, she skipped movies. The actress once revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while working in a film. The actress has taken a break from acting and is often spotted with her children. But, she returned to the screens. Sridevi Photo credit: Instagram/sridevi.kapoor Movie queen Sridevi married Boney Kapoor very privately at the height of her career. She was reportedly pregnant with her first child Jahnvi in ​​1997 before her marriage. However, the actress took a long break from Bollywood after having two daughters. The actress once revealed, It was a wonderful experience being a mother, raising two daughters, and spending time with my husband. Unfortunately, the actress said goodbye to the world too soon, but before that she gave big hits like English vinglish And mom. Also Read: Objectification in Melody: Examining the Representation of Women in Popular Bollywood Songs

