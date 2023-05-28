Will Ferrell: John Madden Biopic: Actor Will Ferrell in talks to play late NFL legend; More details





A John Madden biopic is in the works from Amazon and MGM, to be directed by Oscar-nominated David O Russell of American Hustle and Silver Linings Playbook. Talks are underway to choose a good actor to play the legendary John Madden, American football coach and sports commentator in the National Football League (NFL). Here’s what we know about the movie. According to Deadline, actor Will Ferrell of Spirited fame could be asked to try out Madden in the biopic. However, Madden fans aren’t too happy to hear that, with some backlash on social media. What will John Madden’s biopic show? The film, tentatively titled Madden, will be produced by Todd Black of Escape Artists. It will focus more on John Madden’s post-NFL career, when he pioneered one of the most successful video game franchises, partnering with Electronic Arts. In 1988 John Madden lent his name and voice to the still-popular Madden video game and in 2022 released Madden NFL 23. Madden biopic versus Madden series The biopic film is different from a biopic series about John Madden which was announced in February 2023. The limited series will focus on his football and NFL career rather than the video game part. The Madden series is created by director Gavin O’Connor and writer Alex Sohn, with Tom Brady serving as executive producer on board. About Will Ferrell Will Ferrell is famous for Saturday Night Live (SNL), but was seen in a holiday musical film called Spirited (2022) starring Ryan Reynolds. Ferrell is part of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie (2023) which stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. He also stars in Todd Haynes’ May December (2023), which premiered at Cannes 2023. Ferrell has also acted in films like Elf (2003), Step Brothers (2008) and the Anchorman film series (2004 and 2013) which is also written by him. The actor also voices a dog in the upcoming comedy Strays (2023). Madden’s release date is not yet set. FAQs: Q1: Who is John Madden?

John Madden was an American football coach and sports commentator in the NFL. Q2: What is the name of John Madden’s biopic?

Mad.

