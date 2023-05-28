“I’ve never been a lover of Hollywood”





British filmmaker Shane Meadows, known for the iconic 2006 film It’s England did a new interview where he reveals: I was never a romance guy in Hollywood. In a conversation with The Guardian, the director talked about everything, from his early career as a young filmmaker to his upcoming projects. I’m massively soppy, says Meadows, Growing up, movies that resonated were Quadrophenia, Gregory’s daughter And Tang, Yang, Kipper Bang. I’ve never been a romantic guy in Hollywood. In a housing estate, looking at the sky is my kind of love. Shane Meadows’ films sing from the same hymn sheet as Ken Loach and Mike Leigh, telling stories of social realism that follow the hardships of working-class characters. The BAFTA-winning director is known for his classic films such as A room for Romeo Brass And dead man’s shoes, as well as television series Virtues And This is England 90. Later in the interview, Meadows comments on the state of modern Britain while discussing his favorite period drama: The gallows pole, set in the 1760s but feels too relevant. Communities were forgotten, people struggled against the threshold of subsistence, driven to do desperate things. My wife is a nutritionist and works with a local food bank. This difficulty has returned over the past year. You cannot see the bottom of the pit. It’s as scary a time as I can remember. Take a look at the trailer for Shane Meadows’ latest series, Virtueswith Steven Graham, below. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> The most popular {{#.}} {{#articles}} {{#title}} {{/title}} {{/articles}} {{/.}}

