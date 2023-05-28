‘Brahmastra’ catches gongs at Bollywood Awards in UAE

Fantasy adventure ‘Brahmastra: Part One Shiva’ has scooped a string of awards as the glitzy spectacle of the International Indian Film Academy Awards kicked off in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Star singer Shreya Ghoshal won Best Playback Singer for her turn in the romantic epic, which also won awards for Musical Direction and Lyrics.

The show, peppered with flashy dance numbers, is taking place for the second consecutive year in the capital of the oil-rich United Arab Emirates, where a third of the population is Indian.

Earlier, the green carpet passed in 2007 in a vote for environmentalism featured some of Bollywood’s biggest names including Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan.

“What does IIFA mean for (Indian) cinema? actress Jacqueline Fernandez, wearing an Arab-inspired headgear.

The Hindi-language film industry was worth $2.5 billion in 2019. India also releases hundreds of films in its other 21 official languages, producing around 1,600 every year.

But Mumbai-based Bollywood, the world’s most prolific film producer, has been mired in crisis since the pandemic, with ticket sales remaining weak since cinemas reopened.

The rise of streaming services, competition from other parts of India and the demand for heartier fare than Bollywood song and dance routines have all contributed to the crisis, experts say.

However, superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s “Pathaan” broke Indian box office records in January, a positive sign for the industry.

Indian cinema also received a boost in March when the viral dance hit “Naatu Naatu” won the Best Song Oscar, a first for a film from the country.

The IIFA show, one of many Indian awards ceremonies, aims to reach an international audience and has taken place in several countries since its debut in London in 2000.