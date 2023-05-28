Actor Will Ferrell to play NFL legend John Madden in upcoming feature film: report





Actor and comedian Will Ferrell will star in an upcoming film about NFL icon John Madden, according to a report by Deadline. The movie “Madden” will be directed by five-time Oscar nominee David O. Russell, who previously directed the critically acclaimed “Silver Linings Playbook,” among others. The film is set to address Madden’s time as Raiders head coach, his television career, and how he became the creative force behind one of the most popular video game franchises of all time. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM This project is independent of a separate limited series about Madden’s life, with Tom Brady serving as executive producer, Deadline previously reported. NFL ICON JOHN MADDEN’S REVOLUTIONARY CAREER CELEBRATED IN FOX SPORTS DOCUMENTARY It’s still unclear when filming for “Madden” will begin. The film’s official release date has not been announced. New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch is listed as one of the producers of “Madden.” The NFL is expected to “embrace the feature film on one of the sport’s most beloved figures,” according to Deadline. Ferrell has experience portraying sports personalities on the big screen. He has starred in sports-themed films such as “Talladega Nights” and “Semi-Pro”, among others. Ferrell is from California and attended the University of Southern California, where he studied sports information. He makes frequent appearances at USC Trojans football games and is an avid Los Angeles Kings fan. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP “Madden” will be produced by Amazon Studios and MGM.

