Why Bollywood bigwigs want to work with Manoj Bajpayee

Almost two and a half decades ago, Manoj Bajpayee decided he would never settle down as an actor. The year was 1998; Satya was released to rave reviews and unprecedented box office success, and Bajpayee had become an overnight sensation.

Bajpayee has mainly been involved in independent films which depend on the power of social media.

Back then, the Khans ruled the industry and Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar were making their mark. There was definitely no room for an outsider, not an average Joe, anyway. And Bajpayee was a National School of Drama scion, a Bihar theater veteran who dreamed of becoming an actor. Nobody had imagined that Bhiku Mhatre, character of the Bajpayees of Satya, would become so popular and even win a national award. However, it brought him a flood of negative characters. But he was against being branded as a villain. A farmer’s son, who was staying in a rented apartment in Mumbai, had the audacity to reject several offers and the large sums of money that came with them.

Next, Bajpayee mentally jotted down the kind of roles he would say yes to: those that bring out both the positive and negative sides of human character. The goal was to highlight the shades of gray that are present in all of us, from the mildest civilian to the hardened criminal. Bajpayee followed the brief decade after decade, immortalizing each character with her nuanced and expressive portrayal. From Raghavan to Aks (2001), which had a twisted philosophical reasoning of life even when he was the embodiment of evil, to the obnoxious politician Veerendra Pratap in Rajneeti (2010), Bajpayee made audiences fall in love with his characters for their style and idiosyncrasies. Then come a few roles with an underlying social message like Hansal Mehtas Aligarh, a hard-hitting film about gay rights. Credited with three national awardsSatya (1998), Pinjar (2003) and Bhonsle (2018) and over 60 critically acclaimed films, Bajpayee has mastered the art of selecting films and never acting for fun.

Shining star: Manoj Bajpayee in Gangs of Wasseypur

This sequence of adding chutzpah and layers to human characters gave him the freedom to experiment with various characters, from the infamous Sardar Khan to the Wasseypur Gangs to the overworked but motivated Srikant Tiwari to The man of the family, which was a massive OTT hit. I have to tell you that I feel so lucky. I stay true to my craft, my script, my scene and character requirements, says Bajpayee, in an interview with THE WEEK on Zoom.

Gulmohar

It is not easy to interview Manoj Bajpayee. He usually stays away from movie gatherings and promotions. It might be easier to spot him shopping for vegetables on the side of the road or accompanying his daughter, Ava, to her classes. This time, however, it’s different. He was asked to commit a full month to promotions for his upcoming film, One strip is enough, recently released on ZEE5. The film is based on lawyer PC Solanki’s fight against godman Asaram Bapu, who was found guilty of raping a minor. Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, the film received a standing ovation at the New York Indian Film Festival. Karki says it’s one of the best performances for the Bajpayees. The way he described the extraordinary struggle of an ordinary man will be remembered for a long time, he says.

Satya

Bajpayee says he doesn’t let himself into his roles. For this, an actor must make sure that he is not obsessed with himself. As we actors are very conscious of our appearance, the way we walk and the way we eat, it borders on complete vanity… So I surrender myself completely to the demands of my character. I keep reading the script many times no matter where I am.

The man of the family

Bajpayee has mainly been involved in independent films which usually don’t have huge budgets for promotions and are totally dependent on the power of social media. His choices were very offbeat, each with in-depth characterization. I always wanted to be part of the intermediate cinema or the independent genre. Not that I’m against commercial cinema, but in this field I want films that have very solid stories. What happens is that in India, the cinema is mainly dominated by the general public and the stars. And these are well received by producers, exhibitors and distributors. In this crowd, if I can do my own thing in my own little way and they do well, then I’m happy. But in India, if your movies aren’t huge box office hits and you’re not top of the pack, you don’t get the credit. So I didn’t have too many movies to choose from, he said. But OTT changed everything. It took him to a space where he always wanted to be. Srikant Tiwari entered families and gave him a new audience among young children. I’ve been in the industry for three decades, but what’s so fascinating and overwhelming to me is that now my fans are kids too, they’re 12, 13 or 16 years old. At my daughters’ boarding school, students aged 11 or 12 approach me with 50 pages of autographs for the whole class. My daughter is angry and embarrassed, but I’m grateful for this new fan base.

Bajpayees video is turned off during the interview. I look pretty crummy, he says with his typical self-deprecating humor. He seems the perfect antidote to Bollywood’s extravagant culture where everyone wants to be seen, heard, loved and followed. Bajpayee remains the quintessential family man who enjoys doing the dishes at home and visiting his village at least twice a year. He is too lazy to wear designer clothes and hates giving life lessons. He is however introspective and is constantly looking for an answer to the big questions of life and death.

This year has been particularly great for him with two back-to-back releasesGulmohar, a family drama alongside Sharmila Tagore on Disney+ Hotstar and now the courtroom drama on ZEE5. The third season of The man of the family is filming for a year-end release.

Bajpayee has now reached a space where Bollywood bigwigs like Neeraj Pandey and Anurag Kashyap want to work with him. With age comes a certain fearlessness to try any role, he says. I feel so blessed. I’m a better actor now.