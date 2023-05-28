Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini and SRK take a virtual tour of the new parliament building ahead of the inauguration

In an exciting prelude to the upcoming inauguration, famous Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini and Sunny Deol have come together to provide an exclusive virtual tour of India’s new Parliament building.

Offering a glimpse into the architectural marvel, these esteemed actors guide viewers through the majestic halls, intricate designs and state-of-the-art facilities of the iconic structure.

What a wonderful new home for the people who defend our Constitution, represent every citizen of this great Nation and protect the diversity of its unique People. @Narendra Modi j.

A new Parliament building for a New India but with the old dream of Glory for India. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/FjXFZwYk2T — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 27, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan’s video message introducing the virtual tour of the new Parliament Building includes his own voice-over narration. Adding to the patriotic vibe, the background features the theme music from his movie “Swades.”

Akshay Kumar followed suit by sharing the video of the new parliament building, along with a poignant caption. Expressing his pride, Kumar described the magnificent structure as an enduring symbol of India’s progress and development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to respond to Akshay Kumar’s post, praising the actor for effectively voicing his thoughts.

Adding to the list of celebrities, Sunny Deol also sent his wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this momentous achievement. Sharing the video message of the soon-to-be-opened parliament building, Deol expressed his admiration by captioning the post with the words, “This parliament building is one of the most beautiful in the world. #MyParliamentMyPride. By highlighting the building’s remarkable stature, Deol showed his appreciation for the architectural marvel and echoed the sense of pride associated with the new Parliament Building.

Hema Malini shared her excitement for the inauguration of the new Parliament building through a selfie video.

In another tweet, Malini said, “The new Parliament Building is ready for Grand Opening! Central Vista is a beautifully designed and executed complex that will be both modern and traditional, in keeping with our culture and glory. This is something to be enjoyed and celebrated by all Indians regardless of party protocol. Jai Hind! Jai Bharat! @narendramodi @BJP4India”

India’s new Parliament Building is set to be inaugurated on Sunday, May 28 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Ahead of the inauguration, the Adheenams of Tamil Nadu handed over the historic Sengol scepter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

