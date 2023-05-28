Entertainment
Doctor Cha Continues To Reign The Hottest Drama And Actor Rankings
JTBCs Doctor Cha remains the hottest drama of the week!
For the third week in a row, Doctor Cha claimed No. 1 on Good Data Corporations weekly list of dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines the ranking weekly by collecting data from news articles, blogs, online communities, videos and social media on dramas that are currently airing or soon to be aired.
In addition to topping the drama list, Doctor Cha also continued to dominate the list of most-worthy cast members this week. Stars Um Jung Hwa And Kim Byung Chul retained their respective spots at No. 1 and No. 2, followed by myung bin at No. 7 and Min Woo Hyuk at No. 8.
SBS Dr. Romantic 2 maintained its position at No. 2 on the drama list, while the star Ahn Hyo Seop rose to No. 5 on the cast list.
tvNs Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938 stayed No. 3 on the drama list, with tracks Lee Dong Wook, Kim So YeonAnd Kim Boom taking No. 3, No. 6, and No. 9 respectively on the cast list.
JTBCs The Good Bad Mother swept #4 on both lists, with stars Lee Do Hyun And Ra Mi Ran climbing to No. 4 and No. 10 respectively in this week’s actor rankings.
Finally, the new romantic comedy of the ENA Oh! Youngim debuted at No. 10 on the drama chart this week.
The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz during the third week of May are as follows:
- JTBC Doctor Cha
- SBS Dr Romantic 3
- tvN Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938
- JTBC The Good Bad Mother
- KBS2 My perfect stranger
- KBS2 The real thing has arrived!
- DTV Family
- CMB Lawyer Joseon
- KBS2 woman in a veil
- ENA Oh! Youngim
Meanwhile, the top 10 drama actors that generated the most buzz this week include:
- Uhm Jung Hwa (Doctor Cha)
- Kim Byung Chul (Doctor Cha)
- Lee Dong Wook (Tale of Nine Tails 1938)
- Lee Do Hyun (The Good Bad Mother)
- Ahn Hyo Seop (Dr. Romantic 3)
- Kim So Yeon (Nine-Tailed Tale 1938)
- Myung Se Bin (Doctor Cha)
- Min Woo Hyuk (Doctor Cha)
- Kim Bum (Nine-Tailed Tale 1938)
- Ra Mi Ran (The Good Bad Mother)
Check out the first four episodes of Oh! Youngsim with subtitles below!
Or find My Perfect Stranger here
and The real one has come! below!
|
