Entertainment
Gary Kent, inspiration for Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’, dies aged 89
Gary Kent, the director, actor and stuntman who would have inspired Quentin Tarantino Once upon a time in Hollywoodis dead.
The news was announced at The Hollywood Reporter by Gary’s son, Chris Kent. He died Thursday, May 25, at an assisted care facility in Austin, Texas.
Born in 1933, in Walla Walla, Washington, Kent’s first acting role came in 1959, and although he appeared in a handful of acting roles in the decades that followed, his most memorable and most notorious is that of a stuntman.
Over the years he suffered a host of serious injuries on the job and quit the job in 2002 after injuring his leg on set during Bubba Ho-Tep.
From then until his death he continued to work as a stunt coordinator. His last credit came in 2019 Sex Terrorists on Wheels.
While preparing the script for that year Once upon a time in HollywoodQuentin Tarantino interviewed Kent about his career and, according to the director of a 2018 documentary about Kent, used him as inspiration for Brad Pitt’s character Cliff Booth, who was a stunt double for Rick Dalton by Leonardo DiCaprio.
See a host of Kent tributes below.
Today we salute Gary Kent, 1933-2023. The stories he told us during numerous screenings of his films, @fantasticfest stunt panel, and for our pre-show ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD will live forever. pic.twitter.com/zSZXsSMePE
— Alamo Drafthouse (@alamodrafthouse) May 26, 2023
My friend Gary Kent traveled. He was a stuntman, actor, filmmaker, author, and kind soul. He lived, loved and shone, shone, shone. pic.twitter.com/4OpQGIn3mQ
—Owen Egerton (@Owen_Egerton) May 27, 2023
GARY KENT
June 7, 1933 – May 25, 2023
My dad talks about a scene with some co-stars. pic.twitter.com/GL08TLSvKd
— Greg MacKellan (@GeeEssMacky) May 26, 2023
#RIP Gary Kent. A stuntman for 50 years and a good guy for much longer, he doubled for Jack Nicholson, worked for Peter Bogdanovich, Richard Rush, Monte Hellman and Al Adamson, and told Tarantino about meeting Charles Manson at Spahn Ranch. https://t.co/7Ck4Cox5xK
—Mike Barnes (@MikeBarnes4) May 26, 2023
My favorite of the many photos I’ve taken #GaryKent. #RIP At #stuntman, #actor, #director And @DangerGod. #grindhouse #Austin #Texas pic.twitter.com/nyKd0MDyYQ
—Joe O’Connell (@joemoconnell) May 26, 2023
Another of the greats has passed away: Gary Kent 1933 – 2023. His cinematic accomplishments dating back to the late fifties, spanning all manner of genres and budgets, are too numerous to mention.
— Severin Films (@SeverinFilms) May 26, 2023
Kent is survived by six children and four grandchildren. As the Austin Chronicle reports, his family will honor his wishes and scatter his ashes in the Pacific Ocean.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nme.com/news/film/gary-kent-the-inspiration-for-quentin-tarantinos-once-upon-a-time-in-hollywood-dies-aged-89-3448795
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Gary Kent, inspiration for Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’, dies aged 89
- Community News: Douglas K. Hucker Named New CEO of International Colored Gemstone Association (ICA)
- US and China continue trade talks despite strained ties
- ‘Route 66’ and ‘Fantasy Island’ actor was 94 – Deadline
- No. 23 Maryland meets Iowa in Big Ten Tournament Championship Game
- Virginia Lacrosse No. 2 falls to Notre Dame No. 3 in heartbreaking fashion
- Kamala Harris Delivers Historic Commencement Speech to West Point Grads – NBC4 Washington
- Video shows Disneyland guests taking cover as earthquake hits Tokyo | world News
- ‘The game is over’ for cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan: Maryam Nawaz
- ‘Brahmastra’ grabs gongs at Bollywood Awards in UAE – Lifestyle
- Austin Celebrates Innovation and Entrepreneurship: 2023 A-LIST Awards Announce Technology Champions
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the new parliament building