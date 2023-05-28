Henry Winkler became a “better actor” while starring in Barry | Entertainment





Henry Winkler has become a “better actor” since starring in “Barry.” The 77-year-old star plays pompous drama teacher Gene Cousineau in the comedy series which is due to end on Sunday (28.05.23) and believes working on the show has helped him bond with his heroes Jack Nicholson and Sir Anthony Hopkins . The ‘Happy Days’ actor told Entertainment Weekly, “I became a better actor. I did. I’m getting closer to the actor I dreamed of being when I was doing the Fonz. “Some of my idols as actors are Jack Nicholson and Anthony Hopkins, where there’s no distance between their soul and their character. You can’t even put a sheet of paper between them. There’s something so beautiful about it. And I worked to make it happen.” Henry won an Emmy Award for his performance on the show and credits the “special sauce” of the writing for making the show such a hit. He said: “It all starts with the writing. It all starts with the people at the top. I’ve worked on some wonderful shows. I’m an incredibly lucky guy. But there’s something about ‘Barry’. If it’s not on the page, it’s not on stage. “When we rehearse, we read scenes, and we talk through the scenes, and the changes are made on the spot. It’s their secret sauce. I don’t know how to describe it. I’m just lucky enough to have on my meal.” Henry spoke of his sadness that the show is coming to an end and recalled performing in the very last scene of the program. He said: “On the one hand, my rational adult self understands that this is the end. That’s it. The other part of me is so sad! I was lucky enough to be the last plan for the end of ‘Barry’. I’m in a room, I walk through the door, and the whole crew was there. Bill (Hader, co-creator) gave me a hug, and he whispered to me in the ear: ‘Thank you for being such a good collaborator.’ And my heart flew out of my body.”

