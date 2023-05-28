Hollywood Gold Cup 2023 at a glance





The Hollywood Gold Cup is a historically significant Southern California race that connects generations of outstanding classic-type racehorses and Hall of Fame personalities who have won this famous 1-mile race, which has moved to Santa Anita Park in 2014 after Hollywood Park closed. From the inaugural Seabiscuit winner in 1938, to the Triple Crown winner in 1948 Citation, who won the Hollywood Gold Cup in 1951. From 1978 Triple Crown winner Affirmed, the winner of the 1979 Hollywood Gold Cup, to recent standouts like Country Grammer, winner of $14.8 million, the list of winners reads like a whos who of California stars in the handicap and older men’s divisions. Likewise, it is a race that has been won nine times by Hall of Fame jockey Laffit Pincay Jr. and eight times each by Hall of Fame trainers Charlie Whittingham and Bob Baffert. Baffert has a pair of entrants this year with a tremendous chance to overtake Whittingham as the all-time winningest Hollywood Gold Cup coach. Let’s take a closer look at the field. 1. Country Grammar (8-5): He’s a great racehorse when he’s on his game, as he was in 2021 when he won this race and in 2022 when he won the Dubai World Cup. He started the year well with a win in the Year 2 San Antonio Stakes and a second-place finish in the $20m Saudi Cup, but disappointed with a seventh-place finish at the Dubai World Cup. He trained well. The choice. JOCKEY: Flavien Prat; COACH:Bob Baffert 2. Lord Seeker (5-1): He’s kind of a one-in-two type of runner, and if he follows that pattern, he has to run a big one on Monday. He won some quality races, but it would be a career-defining victory. Expect it to run well, but that might not be enough for a trip to the winner’s circle. JOCKEY: Luis Saez; COACH: Todd Fincher 3. Yes this time (15-1): Enters the race with straight seconds, but those races (like most of his lifetime starts) were on grass and he didn’t win in a single try on dirt. It’s a difficult point on what doesn’t seem to be his favorite surface. JOCKEY: Kazushi Kimura; COACH: Marc Glatt 4. Defunded (4-5): The one-rated favorite is coming off a dominating three-length victory in the California Grade 2 Stakes on April 22. 1 mile after setting the pace. JOCKEY: Juan Hernandez; COACH: Bob Baffert 5. Piroli (15-1): It’s a classy test but he’s been fantastic in four starts this year with three wins and a third and the best speed figures of his career. Sure, his debut with Pirolis, but he looks like a staple in exotics at his 15-1 morning price for a trainer-jockey tandem that clicks 28% with a strong return on investment. JOCKEY: Kent Desormeaux; COACH: Michael McCarthy 6. Kiss goodbye today (12-1): He has run well in the graded stakes before, including a victory in the San Antonio stakes in 2020, but he hasn’t been placed in his last five races and would need a significant form reversal to be a factor. At least the price should be right. JOCKEY: Hector Berrios; COACH: Eric Kruljac THE CHOICE : country grammar LIVE LONGSHOT: Piroli YOUR PERFECT: 1-5-4-2 6 Beginnerbetting tools just start with an easy guide on how to bet on horse racing. You don’t know what this word means? Horse racing terminology is a language in its own right. Let us translate for you. What is a speed number? This beginner’s guide to speed tricks has everything you need to know. Betting on horse racing can be daunting. The ABR team has put together a few do’s and don’ts for the new fan who is starting to bet on racing. We all make mistakes When it comes to betting on horse racing, here are eight lessons learned from experience. Determine how much each bet will cost in advance with our game calculator, brought to you by NYRA Bets.

