Illinois’ largest water park set to open in June





Nothing says summer like a trip to a water park, and raging waves hopes to keep people cool as Illinois’ self-proclaimed largest water park prepares to open for a 16th season. Raging Waves sits on 58 acres offering 32 waterslides, 43 private cabanas, 11 dining options, a 350,000 gallon wave pool and more. according to its website. Six Great America Flags:What you need to know about the amusement park from tickets, rides, hours and more Here’s what you need to know about Raging Waves: When does Raging Waves Water Park open in 2023? The water park opens on Saturday June 3, 2023. When does Raging Waves Water Park close in 2023? The last day of the water park’s regular season is scheduled for Monday, September 4, 2023. What time does Raging Waves open and close? Park hours vary by day and are subject to change. Doors open at 10 a.m. and stay open until 6 p.m. Visit ragingwaves.com to check the times for the date of your visit. Where is Raging Waves? The water park is located at 4000 N. Bridge St. in Yorkville, Illinois. Directions to Raging Waves in Yorkville, Illinois The water park is about 45 minutes west of Chicago and is just off Illinois 47, depending on the website. Raging Waves Water Park Map Raging Waves car park Save $10 on standard and preferred parking when each pass is purchased online in advance, or $10 and $20 respectively with the discount. Bus and RV parking is $30 per vehicle. How much do Raging Waves tickets cost? Individual day tickets for 2023 will cost $54.99 per person and will not expire until September 4. Customers can save money by purchasing tickets online in advance for a specific date at $29.99 per person. Season passes are $149.99 per person in 2023, but can be purchased for $119.99 per person through June 15. Standard parking and a 10% merchandise discount are included. Private cabanas are available ranging from $200 to $400 for the day. Small lockers are $12 and large lockers are $15. Visit ragingwaves.com for more information. What are the Raging Waves Water Park rides? The water park offers 32 attractions on site. Here is a list of the 16 featured rides available: The little friends Fun for all Over 42 inches Over 48 inches Raging Waves Safety Rules and Policies The water park has a comprehensive list of rules and regulations to ensure everyone’s safety. Visit ragingwaves.com for any questions regarding your trip. Chris Sims is a digital producer for the Journal Star. Follow him on Twitter:@ChrisFSims.

