Rock ‘n’ Rollercoaster Soft Opens at Disney’s Hollywood Studios After Complete Renovation
It was announced in late 2022 that Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith would close on February 20, 2023 for an extended refurbishment. In the end, fans actually had an extra day to ride this roller coaster because it actually closed on February 21.
Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster is set to reopen this summer, and it’s now opened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. An official reopening date has yet to be announced, but we expect it to happen very soon.
With news of this extended renovation on theWalt Disney World official websitethis naturally led Disney fans to speculate more about replacing the classic Aerosmith theme with a new one.
Many Disney fans have long been clamoring for a major redesign of Disney’s Hollywood Studios version of Rock ‘n’ Rollercoaster, but so far nothing has been confirmed by Disney. According screamscapeIP contracts are usually based on a 10 year period, so if it was originally signed in 1998/1999 and renewed in 2008/2009, we’re assuming it won’t be renewed until 2028 at the earliest, which means that a review by then is unlikely but not impossible.
At the beginning of January, it appeared thatdue to allegations that were made against Aerosmith’s Steven Tylerthat the terms of the initial contract which we believe would run until 2028 could be lifted early and Disney could terminate it without penalty. We’re also guessing that if the allegations are proven, Disney won’t want Aerosmith depicted in their parks and a revamp would be imminent then.
There have clearly been signs of age on Rock ‘n’ Rollercoaster with closures in April 2022 and so it came as no surprise when Disney announced this extended closure to address the issues this attraction continued to experience.
We assume that this extended refurbishment was to carry out work on the drive system which was much needed and a rebranding will be scheduled for a later date. We think it would make sense for Disney to seriously consider renaming Rock ‘n’ Rollercoaster in light of the current allegations as well as the theme now being somewhat outdated.
We took a closer look at the options in our article, Whats Next For Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster? 4 potential options for Disney’s Hollywood Studios attraction.
We saw the new Rock ‘n’ Rollercoaster theme open at Disneyland Paris in July 2022 as part of Avengers Campus. Guests now jet off on a life-saving adventure with Iron Man and Captain Marvel in Rock ‘n’ Rollercoaster AVENGERS ASSEMBLE: FLIGHT FORCE.
As we mentioned before, over the past few years many Disney fans have been clamoring for an update to this somewhat outdated IP for Rock ‘n’ Rollercoaster at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and it remains to be seen what decision Disney will make. on this subject. All we know is that Aerosmith can’t last forever and it’s exciting to think about what a replacement could be.
We asked you if Rock ‘n’ Rollercoaster should be renamed. Well it may surprise many of you that the current results show an almost clear split, 53% say yes absolutely it’s time for something new and the remaining 47% say no, keep the classic Aerosmith theme . Now, we were certainly expecting more votes to go to rebranding this debate, especially in light of the ongoing controversy surrounding the band, but it seems like a fair proportion of Disney fans are sticking around. loyal to this classic attraction and want to. stay as it is.
We would always love to hear your ideas, do you think Rock ‘n’ Rollercoaster should be renamed? We’ll keep you posted on additional details regarding this revamp as well as rumored possible themes to replace Aerosmith in the future. Let us know your thoughts by voting in our poll or leaving us a comment below or on our Facebook page.
