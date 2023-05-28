Full list of IIFA 2023 winners: Hrithik Roshan and Alia Bhatt win best actors | Bollywood





Hrithik Roshan won the Best Actor in a Leading Role trophy at the 2023 International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. He received the trophy for his action-packed performance in Vikram Veda, which also starred Saif Ali Khan. Alia Bhatt won Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) at IIFA 2023 for Gangubai Kathiawadi. Producer Jayantilal Gada received the award on Alia’s behalf, as the actor’s maternal grandfather, Narendra Razdan, was reportedly unwell. Read also : Gangubai Kathiawadi and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Win Technical Awards at IIFA 2023 Hrithik Roshan wins the 2023 IIFA Best Actor Award for Vikram Vedha. (Photo: IIFA) Veteran actor Anil Kapoor also received an award at IIFA 2023. He received the Performance in a Supporting Role (Male) award for his role in JugJugg Jeeyo. Kamal Haasan gets a standing ovation Veteran actor Kamal Haasan received a standing ovation at IIFA 2023 when he received the Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema award. Singer and music composer AR Rahman presented the award to Kamal, who looked dapper in a black suit. As soon as Kamal Haasan received the trophy, everyone, including Salman Khan and others, rose from their seats and applauded the actor. Hrithik’s winning speech Photos and videos of the best performing actor-winner Hrithik have surfaced online. In his acceptance speech, Hrithik said, “I have been living with Veda for many years now. It started right here in Abu Dhabi. I gave my first chance as a Veda here…I have the feel like life has come full circle for me. Veda has helped me release the madness within me that I didn’t know existed. Thank you universe and thank you Veda for helping me discover this madness and helping me find the strength to hold on to this madness. He added, “I love you guys…I’ll never take you for granted.” Vikram Vedha is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil film of the same title, which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Brahmastra and Gangubai Kathiawadi win big Bollywood fantasy film Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva and biopic Gangubai Kathiawadi were the big winners at this year’s IIFA. Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva won numerous awards on Saturday night at the gala, including Best Playback Singer for Shreya Ghoshal (Female) and Arijit Singh (Male), as well as Best Supporting Actor (Female) for Mouni Roy. Late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan won Best Debut Film (Male) for the film Qala and shared it with Santanu Maheshwari, who starred in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Khushali Kumar won Best Debut (Female) for Dhoka Around the Corner. Earlier Friday night at IIFA Rocks, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period biopic Gangubai Kathiawadi picked up multiple awards in the technical categories, taking home trophies for cinematography, screenplay and dialogue. The film, about real-life mobster Ganga Harjivandas Kathiawadi, a mob boss in Bombay in the 1960s, stars Alia Bhatt in the lead. Discover the IIFA 2023 winners Best Film: Drishyam 2 Best Director: R Madhavan for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Hrithik Roshan for Vikram Vedha Best Supporting Actor (Female): Mouni Roy for Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva Best Supporting Actor (Male): Anil Kapoor for Jugg Jugg Jeeyo Outstanding Achievement for Fashion in Film: Manish Malhotra Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema: Kamal Haasan Best Adapted Story: Aamil Keeyan Khan and Abhishek Pathak for Drishyam 2 Best Original Story: Perveez Sheikh and Jasmeet Reen for Darlings Outstanding Achievement in Regional Cinema: Marathi Film Ved directed by Riteish Deshmukh Best Debut (Male): Shantanu Maheshwari for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Babil Khan for Qala Best Debut (Female): Khushali Kumar for Dhoka Around the Corner Best Playback Singer (Female): Shreya Ghoshal for Song Rasiya from Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh for Song Kesariya from Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva Best Musical Direction: Pritam for Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva Best Lyricist: Amitabh Bhattacharya for the song Kesarya from Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva Best Cinematography: Gangubai Kathiawadi Best Screenplay: Gangubai Kathiawadi Best Dialogue: Gangubai Kathiawadi Best Choreography for Title Song: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Best Sound Design: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Best Editing: Drishyam 2 Best Special Effects (Visual): Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva Best Background Music: Vikram Veda Best Sound Mixing: Monica O My Darling

