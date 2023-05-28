Entertainment
Phil Hartman: 25 years after the tragic death of the actor, his work still resonates
Editor’s note: If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or mental health issues, please call or text 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline to get in touch with a trained counselor or visit the Lifeline to place.
CNN
Twenty-five years after the tragic death of Phil Hartman, his memorable comic work still delights audiences.
Hartman was fatally shot by his wife Brynn Omdahl on May 28, 1998, before committing suicide hours later. The tragedy that unfolded inside their home in Encino, California came as a shock to the public.
Beloved by fans and colleagues, Hartman was 49 and at the height of his career at the time of his death, having risen to fame as a cast member of Saturday Night Live and voicing several characters on The Simpsons.
Everyone loved him from the Groundlings to Saturday Night Live to NewsRadio, his friend and SNL cast member Jon Lovitz recalled in a chat with Howard Stern in January. And comedians are very, very competitive, you know, and somebody always has a problem with somebody, but not Phil.
Hartman was a private person who preferred the spotlight to be on his work rather than his personal life.
That work included eight seasons on Saturday Night Live, where his impressions of Frank Sinatra and President Bill Clinton set a gold standard.
His frequent turns voicing characters like Troy McClure and Lionel Hutz on The Simpsons remain fan favorites.
Hartman’s latest role, as veiny news anchor Bill McNeal on the NBC sitcom NewsRadio, seemed perfect for a man who could deliver amusing dialogue with the smartest voice.
An introverted former graphic designer, Hartman was discovered when he was invited to join the improv group Groundlings after wowing the crowd when they asked the public for volunteers.
As adept as he was on stage, Hartman also craved silence.
My feeling of Phil was that he was really two people, his second wife, Lisa Jarvis, said ABC after Hartman’s death. He was the guy who wanted to draw, write, think, create and come up with ideas. He was the actor [and] artist, then he was the recluse.
Seeing Phil at The Groundlings was Phil really being Phil, she added. You know, over time, you understand that his characters are his protection and [they] are his personality.
In 1987, he married Omdahl, his third wife, with whom he founded a family.
As they faced challenges in their marriage, the couple reportedly reveled in parenting their son, Sean, and daughter, Birgen.
Now adults in their 30s, the two declined to speak to CNN for this article.
In an interview shortly before his death, Hartman reflected on his appreciation for his life and the success he had found.
I think in my old age I realized how precious everything is and I try to appreciate the many blessings that have been given to me, hartmann said. But there’s also this feeling of vulnerability if fortune turns badly, and you live with the knowledge that anything can happen in this world.
