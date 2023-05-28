Hollywood arrives in Miami | KSNF/KODE





MIAMI, Okla. Lights!!! Camera!!! Stock!!! The City of Miami has achieved film certification. The City of Miami and Visit Miami have completed their requirements for the OF+MOs Oklahoma Film Friendly Community program. Sylvester Stallone films a scene at Mickey Mantles’ childhood home

We are thrilled that the City of Miami has joined our growing list of movie-friendly cities and towns statewide, becoming the first community in Ottawa County to earn this designation,” said Jeanette Standon, Director OF+MO. in a prepared statement. We look forward to working with Miami and expanding film distribution opportunities in this region. The Visit Miami OK team is thrilled to be named Oklahoma Film Friendly Community, Amanda Davis, Executive Director of Visit Miami. Production companies are exploring Oklahoma, she said. We’re excited to start recruiting them in the city of Miami,” Davis said. Movies and music are two growing industries and Miami is proud of the history we have in music and looks forward to making our community a new place for movies. Founded in 1891, Miami is known as the gateway to Route 66. The community has the longest main street on the mother road as well as the last section of the original nine-foot-wide Ribbon Road, which winds spans 13 miles from Miami to Afton. Miami is also home to nine Native American tribal headquarters that have done much to boast tourism in the area, Davis said. As the annual host of the Sunny Side Up Film Festival and the Oklahoma Route 66 Heritage Fest, Miami is camera-ready and has key attractions including the Coleman Theater and the Dobson Museum, she said. For more information on filming in the city of Miami, go to visitmiamiok.com. For more information about the OF+MOs Oklahoma Film Friendly Community program, including a list of certified film-friendly communities, visit okfilmmusic.org/filmfriendly.

