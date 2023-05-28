10 Actors Who’ve Portrayed Out-of-Character Roles, According to Reddit

It is common for actors to be typed. They have a successful role and find themselves playing similar characters for the rest of their careers. However, it also sometimes happens that an actor becomes very famous for a particular role, even if it is not the kind of character that he usually plays.





With that in mind, Redditors recently gathered on r/films, the largest film subreddit, to discuss which actors were best known for a role they didn’t fit. Some of cinema’s most iconic performances were actually actors playing against type.

ten Anthony Hopkins

Anthony Hopkins is one of the most respected actors of his generation, with countless iconic roles to his credit. He is perhaps most famous for his villainous roles, in particular Hannibal Lecter in Thesilenceofthelambs. However, Hannibal is somewhat of an outlier when looking at Hopkins’ filmography as a whole.

The majority of his characters are actually nice and friendly, like in The fastest Indian in the world, Amistad, And The father. Even his take on Odin was more grumpy than mean. “Anthony Hopkins once played a serial killer. The rest of his career was great mentors,” said US user.

9 health book

“health bookarguably the most recognized role is Joker in Black Knight. But his filmography really has nothing to do with it. Especially the previous years when he did Brokeback Mountain, A Knight’s Tale, And The Brothers Grimm,” said Redditor OShaunnessy. “Heath Ledger as the Joker is legendary and totally different from his other roles,” agreed Sinnafyle user.

They are right. Ledger delivered the defining supervillain performance of the last three decades, but for most of his career he was actually the main man. His characters in 10 things i hate about you, casanova, And The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus are so different from his Joker performance that you’d almost think they were from a different actor.

8 Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson was Redditor rroz_dirvilhafor the actor whose best-known role is the most different from the characters he usually plays. “Here’s that sparkly, wimpy vampire as her most recognizable role, and then there’s the rest, which is quite different, especially Principle And Headlight. He tried to distance himself from the Dusk saga, and I love it,” they said.

It’s true. Many were skeptical of Pattinson after his breakthrough role in Dusk (even though his turn as Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter was also strong). Since then, he has proven his acting skills in a series of intriguing projects like David CronenbergIt is Cosmopolis, Claire Dennis‘ high life, and the Safdie Brothers‘ Good time.

7 Jon Hamm

Jon Hammthe multi-Emmy award-winning role of Don Draper in Mad Men makes him a household name. The character easily ranks among the most complex and well-acted protagonists in television series history. However, in reality, he’s basically more of a comedic actor, appearing most comfortable in projects like 30 Rock, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and as a fictionalized version of himself in Calm your enthusiasm.

“Jon Hamm has a great escape with Mad Men then continues to play “against type” in comedies”, declared u/ Meaning. “Seeing who he hangs out with and works with, and hearing him on various podcasts over the years…Jon Hamm is a comedian at heart who fell inside out in an iconic dramatic role (and obviously crushed it )”, said nevuking user.

6 Alec Guinness

Mr Alec Guinness is most famous to modern audiences for playing Obi-Wan Kenobi in the original star wars trilogy. However, this role was somewhat of a left turn for him. He was a Shakespearean actor who established himself as one of the leading dramatic performers in the 1940s, 50s and 60s. His most notable films include The Bridge over the River Kwai, Lawrence of Arabia, And Doctor Zhivago.

“Alec Guinness as Obi-Wan has to be the greatest example [of an actor whose most famous role is an outlier in their body of work],” said Redditor Failure_Enabler. “I watched Bridge over the River Kwai A few days ago. It’s shocking to compare his role in this or Lawrence of Arabia with Obi Wan,” said user Ed_Durr.

5 Giancarlo Esposito

Giancarlo Espositois the enigmatic and ruthless Gus Fring in breaking Bad And You better call Saul, a TV villain for the ages. But that only scratches the surface of his diverse filmography. He plays very different roles in projects like Gospel Hill And Once upon a time.

“Giancarlo Esposito plays a badass on TV, whose looks usually indicate the protagonist is well and truly screwed. But his most famous film role is a loquacious hyperkinetic activist of do the right thingliterally named Buggin’ Out,” said user lisa_frank_trapper.

4 Al Pacino

Al PacinoThe most acclaimed project is still The Godfather, which catapulted him to the front of the Hollywood scene. He’s utterly believable as a basically good person who finds himself in a harsh, amoral world and is changed by the experience. However, most of its notable characters are simply wild and evil, as in scarface, Devil’s advocate, And Carlito’s Path.

“Michael Corleone of Al Pacino is a rather calm and decisive leader who rarely lets emotions get the better of him and when he does you understand the power of the stage because of that. Al Pacino in 90% of his other roles tends to be hot-headed and/or exaggerate by yelling things like “Say hello to my boyfriend!” or “Attica!” or “You’re out of order! You are broke! This whole lawsuit is inadmissible!”, declared Redditor Aggravating_Poet_675.

3 Kathy Bates

Kathy Bates is adept at comedy and drama on stage and on screen. She is as comfortable playing realistic characters as she is decidedly eccentric. His most praised performance, however, was his scary turn Misery as Annie Wilkes, a deranged fan who holds her favorite author hostage.

It really is an incredible performance, sickly sweet and almost as frightening as Hannibal Lecter. “Kathy Bates fits that. Best known for Misery,” said user PopHead_1814. “God, she so deserved that Oscar,” added Reddit Editor GundersonOfficial.

2 Leslie Nielsen

Leslie Nielsen is a textbook case of an actor whose most famous roles aren’t representative of the majority of his work – so much so that the phenomenon actually takes its name from him. “There’s a whole trope for that – Leslie Nielsen Syndrome. It’s when an actor best known for his dramatic roles becomes even better known for his comedic roles later in his career,” user Eroe777 explain.

His most iconic films are absurd comedies Plane! And The naked gun, but before that he was primarily a dramatic actor. In the 50s, 60s and early 70s he appeared in serious projects like forbidden planet And Poseidon’s Adventure. THE Zucker Brothers deliberately cast dramatic actors in Plane!, but the film ended up being a turning point for Nielsen. He then lent his deadpan acting skills to many hit comedies in the years to come.

1 Bryan Cranston

With breaking Bad, Bryan Cranston delivered arguably the best lead performance in a television drama of all time. Walter White was believable, layered and full of darkness. However, the majority of his roles are actually in comedies, most notably playing Father Hal in the comedy series. Malcolm in the middle.

“It took me so long to get used to him playing Walter White after watching Malcolm in the middle for so many years. But damn it, he’s a fucking fantastic actor,” said Redditor Dragonborn83196. “I like breaking Bad as much however he as Hal is just unbeatable for me. He’s truly amazing one of the best comedy characters of all time,” said Jinks28 user.

