Bollywood Star Aishwarya Rai, Other Celebrities Wear Michael Cinco Couture at Cannes 2023

MANILA, Philippines — In 2017, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ruled the Côte d’Azur red carpet in her Cinderella ballgown by world-class Filipino fashion designer Michael Cinco. A year later, still dressed in Michael Cinco Couture, she retains the title of “Queen of Cannes”. “She wore an exquisite original butterfly dress with a three-meter train. It’s made of tulle and is fully embroidered,” said the Dubai-based designer, who walked the red carpet with the Bollywood goddess and rubbed shoulders with Helen Mirren, Kendall Jenner, Joan Smalls and Penelope Cruz. This year, the “Most Beautiful Miss World Ever” arrived in style on the French Riviera to attend the 76th Cannes Film Festival, dressed, once again, in a Michael Cinco showtopper from her Fall- Winter 2023. Aishwarya wore a long oversized lace-embroidered wool coat, which epitomizes the designer’s well-known feminine aesthetic, with a timeless wide lapel collar and long sleeves. To further enhance its captivating charm, the coat is adorned with beautiful gray jacquard flowers. Cambodian actress Yubin Shin (@yubinshin_official) attended the festival in a royal blue Michael Cinco feather ball gown, which incorporated laser-cut petals, feathers and a voluminous skirt, creating a stunning overall effect on the red carpet . Miss Universe Spain 2021 Sarah Loinaz Spanish-Moroccan model Sarah Loinaz (@sarahloinazm), Miss Universe Spain 2021, wore an “exquisite black ball gown with multicolored embroidery in full Swarovski crystals from the Couture Fall/Winter 2023 collection ‘The Impalpable Dream of Egypt’ by Cinco. Fashion influencer Stephania Morales (@stephy_morales) took to the red carpet in a couture dove gray feather dress designed by Steven Doan (@stevendoanstyle). The stupendous piece has already been presented on the catwalk by Bollywood star Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) for the launch of the first-ever Fashionz by Danube Properties fashion residencies in partnership with Fashion TV. The dress was in honor of the exquisite Duomo di Milano. Farhana Bodi, star of “Dubai Bling” Another celebrity seen in Cannes wearing Michael Cinco to date is reality TV star Farhana Bodi (@farhanabodi), who also stars in the Netflix show “Dubai Bling”. She attended the Chopard gala dinner in a couture beaded short dress. RELATED: Michael Cinco on Dressing Hollywood A-listers, Favorite Pinay Celebrity Client

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.philstar.com/lifestyle/fashion-and-beauty/2023/05/28/2269280/bollywood-star-aishwarya-rai-other-celebs-wear-michael-cinco-couture-cannes-2023 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos