Full list of winners – The Hollywood Reporter

Justine Triet’s French audience thriller Anatomy of a fall won the 2023 Palme d’Or for Best Film at the 76th Cannes International Film Festival.

Triet is only the third female director to win Cannes’ highest honor, but the second in three years, after Julia Ducournau, who won the Palme for Titanium in 2021. Jane Campion was the very first female Palme d’or in 1993 with The piano.

German actress Sandra Hüller stars in the film as a German novelist who stands trial for murder after her husband dies under suspicious circumstances.

In his review, The Hollywood Reporterhis name is Jon Frosch Anatomy of a fall “a gripping drama of gratifying richness” and called lead actress Hüller “sensational”.

Jane Fonda, who presents this year’s highest honor, noted that when she first attended the Cannes Film Festival in the 1970s, “there were no female directors competing at the time, and it never even occurred to us that there was anything wrong with it. We’ve come a long way.

Triet has used her platform to protest French government austerity programs, including major cuts to cultural programs and pension reforms, which have sparked nationwide protests. She said the French system of “cultural exception…without which I wouldn’t be here today” was under threat. “This prize is dedicated to all young female directors and all young male directors: All those who cannot make films today. You have to give them space, the place I occupied 15 years ago in a less hostile world, where it was still possible to make mistakes and start over.

Japanese actor legend Koji Yakusho won the Best Actor award at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, for his role in Wim Wenders perfect dayswhere he plays a toilet cleaner who takes pleasure in the daily pleasures of life.

Best Actress honors went to Turkish drama star Merve Dizdar About Dry Grasses by director Nuri Bilge Ceylan. In his review of the film, THR called her an “incandescent presence” in her role as Nuray, a rural schoolteacher.

“I would like to dedicate this award to all the women who struggle to overcome the difficulties of this world and maintain hope,” Dizdar said as he accepted her award.

“This is the most interesting film festival in the world, and you are all so lucky to be a part of it,” said legendary cult filmmaker Roger Corman, who presented the second Grand Jury Prize with Quentin Tarantino to The area of ​​interest, an invigorating film about the holocaust by Jonathan Glazer. The British director, in his acceptance speech, paid tribute to the late Martin Amis, whose book was based on the film and who died last week.

“I was happy to be able to show him the movie,” Glazer said.

Finnish director Aki Kaurismäki won the 2023 Cannes Jury Prize for his funny romantic comedy Dead leaves. His actors accepted on his behalf, reading a letter from Kaurismäki, who thanked Cannes and then gave a rock’n’roll farewell: “Twist and shout!”

Tràn Anh Hùng, a filmmaker of Vietnamese origin based in France, won the prize for best director for The Pot-Au-Feu, a period foodie drama starring Juliette Binoche and Benoît Magimel. After thanking Binoche and his crew, Hùng thanked his cook.

The third Asian film, Hirokazu Kore-eda Freakwon Best Screenplay honors, for Yuji Sakamoto’s screenplay, a painstaking dissection of Japanese reluctance, shame, and longing.

The prize for best first film went to Inside the yellow cocoon shell by Vietnamese writer/director Thien An Pham, which premiered at the Cannes Directors’ Fortnight. The award for best short film went to 27 by director Flóra Anna Buda.

This year’s jury, chaired by Swedish director Ruben Östlund, a double winner from Cannes, who won the Palme d’or for best film last year for triangle of sadness — chose the winners from among the 21 films in competition. This year’s jury also included Brie Larson, Paul Dano, Maryam Touzani, Denis Ménochet, Rungano Nyoni, Atiq Rahimi, Damián Szifron and Julia Ducournau.

The closing ceremony, which marked the end of the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, was broadcast live on France 2 and broadcast worldwide on the Brut international chain. The awards were followed by the world premiere screening of Disney/Pixar’s Elementary by director Peter Sohn.

In a change this year, the festival saw a series of famous actors and filmmakers hand out the main honors of 2023. Orlando Bloom presented the jury prize. Parasite Song Kang-ho, winner of the best actor award last year for Broker, presented the honor of best actress. Cannes 2022 Best Actress, Holy Spider star Zar Amir Ebrahimi presented the Best Actor award. John C. Reilly, president of this year’s Un Certain Regard Jury, presented the trophy for best screenplay. Pixar Studios Creative Director Pete Docter presented the Best Director award. 1994 Palme d’Or winner Tarantino and Corman (“my hero”, said Tarantino) jointly presented the Grand Prix’s second prize, with veteran star Jane Fonda capping off the evening with the presentation of the Palme d’Or. Gold.

A full list of winners follows.

Palme d’Or

Anatomy of a fall, for you. Justine Triet

Grand Prize

The area of ​​interest, dir. Jonathan Glazer

Jury Prize

Dead leaves, dir. Aki Kaurismaki

Best Director

Tran Anh Hung for The Pot-Au-Feu

Best Screenplay

Yuji Sakamoto for Freak

Best Actress

Merve Dizdar for About Dry Grasses

Best actor

Koji Yakusho for perfect days

Honorary Palme d’Or

Michael Douglas

Camera d’Or for Best First Film

The yellow cocoon shell, dir. Thien An Pham

Palme d’or for best short film

27, dir. Flora Anna Buda.