North West Lacrosse Heads to National Championship

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — When No. 1 Northwestern and No. 3 Boston College met 97 days ago, the contest provided what coach Kelly Amonte Hiller called “a gift for the sport” .

The Wildcats (20-1, 6-0 Big Ten) triumphed 15-14 over the Eagles (19-3, 8-1 ACC) in a thrilling comeback. Graduate student goaltender Molly Laliberty showed up to the NU faithful, denying Boston College midfielder Cassidy Weeks from the eight-yard with 1:44 remaining to clinch the early-season upset.

The February faceoff fueled the Cats’ charge into conference play, as the team earned a decisive win over a top-five opponent in just Game 3 of the season.

Meanwhile, the Eagles suffered another mistake two games later – against the then No.1. 1 North Carolina – the simmering championship hype from Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.

But, both teams battled it out in the trenches of the nation’s two preeminent conferences, the Big Ten and the ACC, winning regular season and tournament titles before sweeping their tournament slates en route to the culminating hour of dance.

Here are some factors to focus on as NU take on Boston College on Championship Sunday in Cary, NC.

1. Confront an old ally

When Eagle coach Acacia Walker Weinstein worked as assistant coach to Amonte Hiller in Evanston, the program won three consecutive national championships from 2006 to 2008.

Walker Weinstein carried his victories to Chestnut Hill, playing in six consecutive national championship games and winning his first national title in 2021.

“Acacia has worked with my staff for a while and (I) have a lot of love for her and her staff,” said Amonte Hiller. “I’m really excited about this opportunity, and it’s going to be a great battle.”

With Boston College and the Cats both booking regular runs on their perennial tournament trips, both coaches possess an added advantage that will determine the difference between winning and losing.

2. A confrontation between two closed defenses

While much of the attention is focused on graduate student forward Izzy Scane and Eagle striker Jenn Medjid, the two superstar scorers will face some of the most elite defenders in the country on Sunday.

NU did not concede more than seven goals in their three tournament games, holding No. 5 Denver scoreless in the second quarter en route to a blowout victory.

“Coming out of the first quarter (Friday), we kind of got it,” junior defenseman Kendall Halpern said. “We focused and had more gratitude for where we were – and we’re super excited for tomorrow.”

Laliberty, sophomore defenseman Samantha White, Halpern, junior defenseman Carleigh Mahoney and the rest of the Cats defensive unit have managed to keep most of their opponents at bay throughout the year – and Amonte Hiller hopes that they will do the same on Sunday.

The Eagles conceded just 20 goals in their three NCAA Tournament games and held No. 2 Syracuse to its season-low Friday. Orange’s runner-up Tewaaraton striker and top scorer Meaghan Tyrell had just one shot and zero points against Boston College’s miserly defensive scheme.

With Eagle goaltender Shea Dolce consistently making improbable saves and the defense buying into Walker Weinstein’s game plan, Boston College is looking to repeat its February feat of holding Scane scoreless for two quarters – and to extend this goal to an entire game.

3. Nothing but action

As NU completed their final preparations for the championship at North Carolina’s Bill Koman Training Complex, a palpable aura of anticipation reverberated throughout the facility.

The players worked all year for this once-in-a-lifetime moment – ​​a chance to make history and win the program’s eighth national title. This opportunity sums up many of their “why northwest” answers—these cats arrived on the sandy shores of Lake Michigan with a lofty goal in mind.

“We’ve worked hard this fall as a group,” senior forward Erin Coykendall said. “People have done a lot of work as individuals over the summer, and we fall back on that when things don’t go our way. We’re confident we’ve been there before – we’re battle tested and just trusting our preparation and believing in each other.

For Boston College, Sunday’s game gives the team a chance to build on its already storied history with a second national championship and avenge its early season loss.

With just an hour of action until the curtain call, it’s all up for grabs.

