On My Radar: Arlo Parks Cultural Highlights | Arlo Parks





JSinger and songwriter Arlo Parks was born Anas Oluwatoyin Estelle Marinho in 2000 and grew up in Hammersmith, West London. Known for her thoughtful and moving pop music, she released her debut single, Cola, in November 2018 and won the Breakthrough Award at the Brits in 2021. Her debut album, Collapsed in the rays of the sunwhich announced the arrival of a new major talent according to the Guardianwon the 2021 Mercury Prize. His second album, my sweet machine, is out now. Parks lives in Los Angeles and her partner is American singer Ashnikko. 1. Documentary RapCaviar presents: Tyler, the creator (Disney+) Tyler, the creator of RapCaviar presents. Photography: Hulu Tyler, the Creator and his collective Odd Future have inspired an entire generation of young black creatives. They started making pretty transgressive and silly rap music, about skateboarding and being kids in LA, but also about struggle and courage and pain. As a young black person, it gave me the feeling that I could create music outside the boundaries of what people might expect. This documentary shows how Tyler produces and how he built his own little creative world that inspired me to do the same. 2. Book Exteriors by Annie Ernaux Annie Ernaux is the 2022 Nobel Prize-winning French writer. Her books are mostly autobiographical, but her tone is quite sparse and unsentimental, in a very nice way. Exteriors is her observations of her life on the outskirts of Paris, that is, she goes to supermarkets and is on the metro, and discovers her own inner world in terms of how she reacts to things around it. I love her as a people watcher, and the way she notices detail is inspiring. There is a real humanity in his way of writing. 3. Film Real People (directed by Kit Zauhar, 2021) This film tackles a subject close to my heart, people on the verge of reaching adulthood confronting their fears of going out into the world and forging their own path. The main character played by Kit Zauhar (also writer and director) is in his last week of college. She reckons with a breakup and wanders around New York and returns home to her family in Philadelphia, trying to find a sense of grounding and feeling quite adrift in terms of outlook. I was really moved by it. 4. Shop Cookbook, Los Angeles This little oasis is my favorite place in LA. It’s a neighborhood greengrocer in Echo Park that sells flowers, meat, fish, fresh vegetables, and all kinds of spices and sauces. A great luxury when I come home from touring is being able to wander the aisles picking up some weird grapes or peppers and then sharing food with the people I love. Whenever I’m away from home, this is the place I always think of. It’s just a lovely little place. 5. Gig Jai Pauls’ first live performance, Coachella 2023 Jai Paul at Coachella. Photography: Daniel DeSlover/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock It was my most anticipated performance at Coachella and it’s still etched in my memory. Jai Paul is a British artist who retired in a cloud of mystery after his unfinished debut album was leaked 10 years ago. He had never played a concert before, but for people my age who like music, he is like a pop star. You could tell in the most endearing way that he had never been on stage, but he had such a powerful voice. Everyone was singing loudly. It was my favorite Coachella performance for sure. 6. Podcast Podcast Flea on the Broken Record Scrached disk is a podcast hosted by Rick Rubin and others that invites musicians to come talk about their creative journeys. It’s been one of my favorite podcasts for a long time. In the episode with Flea of ​​the Red Hot Chili Peppers, he talks about how he completely surrenders to the music, it’s almost a religious experience when he plays bass. He also spoke about his charitable work helping children in California learn instruments. I found it really inspiring to hear how, after all this time, he is as enamored with music as he was as a teenager.

