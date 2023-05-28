Daily horoscope for May 28, 2023





An overview of the free daily horoscope for Sunday, May 28, 2023 Today’s birthday (05/28/23). Imagine the future you want this year. Dedicated efforts advance your career. Teamwork wins spring awards. Slow to take on the physical challenges of summer, before your heart follows someone special this fall. Enjoy pleasant winter contemplation and organization in private. Careful plans can make your wildest dreams come true. To get the advantage, check the ranking of the days: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the hardest. Aries (March 21-April 19) Today is a Focus 8 to master the basic techniques. It is practice makes perfect. Improve performance with expert assistance. Slow for obstacles. Priority to health and safety. A distant dream grows. Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today is a 7. Patiently pursue love, creativity, romance, and passion. Reduce expenses. Stay practical. Advancement cannot progress in a straight line. Follow your heart. Gemini (May 21-June 20) Today is a 7 Stay close to home. Clean up household messes for peace, harmony and ease. Organize your spaces, your thoughts and your plans. Discuss the changes with the family. Discover creative solutions. Cancer (June 21 – July 22) Today is a 7 Solve practical problems. Read the instructions carefully. Process recent changes. Watch the news. Creative projects take a turn. Clarify misunderstandings. Edit and refine. Leo (July 23-August 22) Today is an 8 Old financial assumptions could be challenged. You can see what is missing. Adapt to a challenge. Continue to generate positive cash flow. You have this. Virgo (August 23-September 22) Today is a 9 Consider your personal priorities and the potential consequences. Self-doubt or insecurities could interfere. Feed on your favorite comforts while expanding and expanding creative possibilities. Libra (September 23-October 22) Today is a 6 Find a private place to reevaluate plans and conditions. Avoid overstimulation. Peaceful reflection and reconnection with nature rejuvenate you. Get lost in your thoughts. Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21) Today is an 8 Adapted to social changes. Reinforce basic structures with a team project. Keep the lines of communication open, despite outages. Focus on what excites you. Sagittarius (22 Nov-21 Dec) Today is a 7th Focus on working despite challenges or delays. Don’t get lost in daydreaming. You might make a stupid mistake. Stick to practical priorities. Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Today is a 7 Findings require further investigation. Learn more about the problem before moving forward. You would like to spread your wings. Don’t trust a fantasy. Ensure a firm footing. Aquarius (January 20-February 18) Today is a 7 Unexpected expenses may require accommodation. Avoid risky business. Plan, coordinate and build together. Listen to each other to avoid complications. Collaboration reveals solutions. Pisces (February 19-March 20) Today is a 7 Proceed with caution. Work with your partner to deal with unforeseen circumstances. Share a larger view. Stay in touch. Romance arises in conversation. The collaboration is intensifying. (Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Blacks legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today’s Gemini Horoscopevisit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopesor go to www.nancyblack.com.) 2023 Nancy Black. All rights reserved. Distributed by content agency Tribune. Related media

