“Anatomy of a Fall” wins the Palme d’Or; Japanese and Turkish actors awarded at Cannes





Justine Triet’s ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ won the Palme d’Or at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in a ceremony on Saturday that presented the festival’s prestigious top prize to a winding legal drama from the French Alps. “Anatomy of a Fall” is only the third film directed by a woman to win the Palme d’Or. It stars Sandra Hüller as a writer trying to prove her innocence in her husband’s death. The Cannes Grand Prix, his second prize, went to Jonathan Glazer’s “The Zone of Interest,” a chilling adaptation by Martin Amis about a German family living near Auschwitz. Turkish actress Merve Dizdar and Japanese Koji Yakusho won the Best Actress and Actor awards at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Tran Anh Hung won Best Director for “Le Pot-au-Feu”. Turkey’s Merve Dizdar won Best Actress for ‘About Dry Grasses’, the latest from festival favorite Nuri Bilge Ceylan. She said she played “someone who is fighting for her life and who has overcome a lot of difficulties”. “Under normal circumstances, I would have to work hard on this character to understand her, but I live in a part of the country that gave me a good understanding of who she is,” she said. “I understand what it’s like to be a woman in this field.” The film centers on a discouraged and frustrated schoolteacher with his life in a remote Anatolian village. Shot in the visually arresting Ceylon style, it examines teacher-student relationships and the roots of political engagement. Ceylan has already won the Palme d’Or for ‘Winter Sleep’, among the multiple accolades he has received over the years at the Cannes Film Festival. Japan’s Koji Yakusho won the best actor award at Cannes for Germany’s Wim Wenders’ “Perfect Days”, a touching story about a toilet cleaner in Tokyo. “I want to specifically thank Wim Wenders…who has really created a wonderful character,” he said upon accepting the award. The festival, which closed on Saturday evening, felt at times like a dreamy retirement home populated by aging male icons. There was a glitzy out-of-competition premiere for the new Indiana Jones film, with an 80-year-old Harrison Ford crying as he received an honorary Palme d’Or. Martin Scorsese, also 80, created his highly anticipated Native American epic “Killers of the Flower Moon” with 79-year-old Robert De Niro. European authors Marco Bellocchio, 83, Wim Wenders, 77, and Victor Erice, 82, all contributed new films. oldest of all, Ken Loach, 86showed that he still had a fighting spirit with the last piece of the competition on Friday, “Le Vieux Chêne”, a moving tribute to worker solidarity. Loach had no less than 15 films in competition at the Cannes Film Festival. New trends

