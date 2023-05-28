Why Movie Stars Are Aging – And What It Tells Us About Hollywood’s New Struggle | Focus

Jthe movie star is dead. At least according to the group of disgruntled sales agents, production executives and Hollywood insiders who spoke to the industry newspaper Variety during the Cannes Film Festival. The argument is that while there are plenty of veteran stars still churning out commercially tempting movie fodder, there are few equally bankable new-gen talents waiting in the wings. And that’s a looming problem for the film industry.

Harrison Ford, for example, can still star as Indiana Jones (thanks in large part to the wonders of aging technology), in the Cannes Film Festival hot ticket. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate. But he is 80 years old. How much longer will he be able to cope with the demanding and rigorous shooting schedule of a big-budget action film?

Elsewhere in Cannes, in the Marche du Film, the market where new film products are financed and sold to distributors and financiers Variety reports that the hottest titles include a reboot of the 1993 Rockies heist thriller thrillerwhich sees the film’s original star, Sylvester Stallone, now 76, return to climb the side of another steep peak.

Harrison Ford in Raiders of the Lost Ark from 1981. Photography: Paramount Pictures\lucasfilm/Allstar

Other titles available include To burstan action thriller starring Arnold Schwarzenegger (75) and It’s lovea romantic comedy that will star John Travolta (69) and John Travolta hair implants (age undetermined).

On the one hand, you might say it’s admirable that, in an industry that’s supposed to value youth and beauty above all else, that the old and wrinkled still have such currency (though not so much, it seems). he, if they happen to be women). But if grumpy industry insiders really believe there aren’t any new movie stars and that Margot Robbie, Timothe Chalamet, Michael B Jordan, Janelle Mone, Jennifer Lawrence and, most recently, Paul Mescal wouldn’t arguably disagree, so this is indeed symptomatic of a larger problem in the movie industry. But not who they think it is.

This myopia when it comes to seeing the potential of the next generation is testament to an industry that has become increasingly risk averse over the past few decades. Led by shareholders and financiers, the studios have intensified their search for the sure and elusive thing. In practice, this means that they are more likely than ever to invest in familiar and supposedly safe bets such as remakes of proven properties, franchises, film adaptations of board games and video games, in fact, with a degree of name recognition.

This also applies to casting, leading to the hiring of the same beloved but increasingly arthritic stars in roles for which they are clearly unsuited. It’s the kind of creative cowardice that happens when you cede control of the arts to accountants. It has gradually stifled the supply of bold and original films and is a key aspect that may have hindered the development of new top acting talent.

It’s worth pointing out that there is a potential disparity between how Hollywood quantifies the idea of ​​a movie star and how moviegoers and audiences evaluate celebrity. The industry metric is counted in box office dollars. It’s about whether a star can open a movie (whether the stars name alone will secure an audience, and by extension guarantee a financial return). Whereas for movie audiences, fame is quantified quite differently. Do they grab your attention in every scene? Is there a thrill of excitement in the movies when they appear on screen? Are they the item you remember most clearly at the end of the picture?

Although there is general agreement between the industry and bettors, there are instances in which an actor can achieve star status without earning mega-bucks for the studios. Nicole Kidman, for example, is certainly a star but is by no means a box office certainty. And Kristen Stewart has achieved star status in the Dusk series but his choices veered towards esotericism and arthouse the melancholic supernatural stalker film personal customerthe biopic that divides Princess Diana spencer with proportionately modest financial returns.