Zeenat Aman reveals the truth behind these ‘flawless’ celebrity photos on Instagram | Bollywood





Zeenat Aman has been catching attention since she made her Instagram debut last February. The veteran actor continues to share old and new footage from his life with eloquent captions. Everyone from filmmaker Karan Johar to Shweta Bachchan has showered love on her posts. Now, Priyanka Chopra and Kajol have reacted to Zeenat’s latest Instagram post about “flawless” celebrity photos on social media. Read also : Zeenat Aman meets Uorfi Javed at an event Zeenat Aman shared a new post on Instagram, which got a lot of reactions. On Saturday, the veteran actor took to Instagram to share a sneak peek from his recent photo shoot. Sharing a behind-the-scenes photo of herself surrounded by a team of photographers, hairstylists and makeup artists, among others, Zeenat Aman wrote with the black-and-white image, The madness behind the balance, taken on a black and white film camera by @tanyyaa.a_. Zeenat explains how celebrities get those “perfect” photos The actor continued to write in his long caption, “They say comparison is a thief of joy, and here’s your Saturday night reminder that you don’t have to look like the people you see on TV, on Instagram or in magazines.” Zeenat further said that behind the “flawless” photos people see on social media, there is an “army of technicians”, including “Photoshop experts”. The actor asked his followers to “enjoy” aesthetic photos of celebrities, but to “take them with more than a pinch of salt.” Zeenat wrote: “The flawless faces on your screen are made possible by an army of makeup technicians, hairstylists, lighting technicians, stylists, cameramen and increasingly more Photoshop experts! Don’t forget that we were artists, that’s our job. , be inspired, but take it all with more than a pinch of salt. Life is too short to look good to keep you from having fun, right? » Reactions to Zeenat’s “truth bomb” Many celebrities appreciated Zeenat’s candid message about today’s celebrity and social media culture. Actress Priyanka Chopra commented, “Icon (applause emoji).” In response to Priyanka’s comment, Zeenat wrote: Gotta know one dear (flower emoji). Author and entrepreneur Shweta Bachchan wrote, “So true…” Actor Kajol also dropped a bunch of cheering emojis in the comments section of Zeenat’s post. Veteran actor Padmini Kolhapure wrote: “Yes it’s true…” Actor Ashmit Patel also wrote: “It’s so important for today’s generation to understand this and who better to hear it than an icon like you.” Many others have also commented. One fan wrote: “Preach!” Another said, “Trust Zeenat Aman to drop a truth bomb and how.” An Instagram user wrote, Icon for a reason! The last sentence never rang truer…pleasure is all we want. Looking good is the icing on the cake… Zeenat is also set to make its OTT debut with a web series called Showsttopper. His web series would also feature Shweta Tiwari, Rohit Roy, Tannaz Irani, Bakhtiyar, and Zarina Wahab.

