West Indies legend Chris Gayle reveals the name of the Bollywood actress he would like to dance with





Legendary West Indies cricketer Chris GayleThe love of music for music is well known and evident since he even adopted it as a complementary career after sports. Although the Jamaican star has been busy organizing the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 for the past two months with Jio Cinema, he has managed to create another music video titled Oh Fatima. It should be noted that the song is a collaboration with singer, songwriter and music composer Arko Pravo Mukherjee. Speaking at the song launch, Gayle expressed her desire to dance with a popular Indian actress. The boss of the universe said that if he had the opportunity to work on a Bollywood music album, then Deepika Padukone will be the actress with whom he would like to shake his legs. the old Bangalore Royal Challengers (RCB) also talked about his time in India and his singing aspirations. If in the future I get any Bollywood music album, I get any Bollywood music album, I would like to perform with Deepika Padukone, Gayle said. My time with India and IPL was so memorable, and (my) natural love for music and singing is complete with Oh Fatima. Great song, great locations, brilliant partnership and a great collaboration with Arko and the team will be a treat for people around the world, he added. Gayle was part of the RCB franchise in IPL for over a decade and amassed 4,965 runs in 142 money-rich league games. He also hammered six centuries into the event and holds the highest individual score in IPL history at 175 unbeaten runs. During this time, he represented West Indies in 301 ODIs, 103 Tests and 79 T20Is. Returning to Gayles’ new song, Arko spoke about his collaboration with the Windies cricketer and said: Our goal is to bring the Indian music industry to a global platform. Oh Fatima is the personification of this desire. Chris Gayle is a global icon; his dynamic personality resonates on the cricket pitch and in his music.

