Henry Winkler Says Barry’s Role Made Him a Better Actor, Recalls Last Day on Set





As barry comes to an end, featuring the actor Henry Winkler knows its biggest lesson from the experience. Winkler, who first rose to fame as Fonzie Happy Daysplayed acting coach Gene Cousineau from the very first episode of barry. This role earned Winkler an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 2018 (when barry was still a comedy).

“I became a better actor. I did. I’m getting closer to the actor I dreamed of being when I was doing the Fonz. Some of my idols as an actor are Jack Nicholson and Anthony Hopkins, where there’s no distance between their soul and their character. You can’t even put a sheet of paper between the two. There’s something so beautiful about it. And I’ve worked to try to get there. The last season of barry saw some major twists for the characters. Like Cousineau accidentally shooting his own son for a time jump eight years into the future, where each main character undergoes a transformation. In an interview with Weekly entertainmentWinkler shared his emotional reaction to the first reading of the Season 4 scripts. VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT “You know, it’s so interesting. That’s what I learned: you have an idea of ​​where you think the story will go. You do your job, you do your rehearsals and everything, and everything is great. And then you get to together. [Hader] achieved all eight this year, and all of a sudden he has a vision. It’s a big vision. My job is to see if I can help him create his vision and the writers’ vision, and I’m the third leg of the triangle.” RELATED: Henry Winkler Provides Barry Season 4 Update On The Golden Globes Carpet

The cast and the team Over the course of the series, Winkler worked extensively with Hader, who plays the title character, directed 18 episodes, and co-created the series with Alec Berg. “Bill is generous. Bill is strict. Bill is clear. Bill is funny.” Winkler also described Hader as “a marvel”, for creating such a non-toxic atmosphere with Berg, making working on the show a joy. “It all starts with the writing. It all starts with the people at the top. I’ve worked on some wonderful shows. I’m an incredibly lucky guy. But there’s something about barry. If it’s not on the page, it’s not on the stage. When we rehearse, we read the scenes, and we talk through the scenes, and the changes are made on the spot. It’s their secret sauce. I don’t know how to describe it. I’m just lucky to have it on my meal.” When it came to dropping that character and that “special sauce,” Winkler was split on the subject. His “rational adult self” understands that this is the end, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t another part of him that’s sad. Winkler’s last day of filming was the very end of production, so he walked through a room where Hader was waiting for him with a hug and the whole crew. “I spoke to the crew and thanked them because they are the other half of the circle. There are the actors, and then there is the crew. Without them, without their support, you wouldn’t be filmed or lit on set or dressed. Or you wouldn’t eat. It’s the same with the audience. If they don’t come and join that circle with me, we’re off the air. Without the audience, you can have a great idea…and then you go home and have a salami sandwich.” The final episode of barry airing this Sunday on Max.

