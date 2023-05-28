Estimated fair value of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV)

key ideas

Using 2-step free cash flow to equity, Live Nation Entertainment’s fair value estimate is $98.74

Current stock price of US$82.15 suggests Live Nation Entertainment is potentially trading near fair value

Analysts’ target price of US$97.44 for LYV is 1.3% lower than our fair value estimate

How far is Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LIE) of its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we will examine whether the stock price is fair by taking expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. On this occasion, we will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There really isn’t much to do, although it may seem quite complex.

Remember though that there are many ways to estimate the value of a business and a DCF is just one method. If you still have burning questions about this type of assessment, take a look at the Simply Wall St Analysis Template.

The model

We use the 2-stage growth model, which simply means that we consider two stages of business growth. In the initial period, the company may have a higher growth rate, and the second stage is generally assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we need to obtain cash flow estimates for the next ten years. Wherever possible, we use analysts’ estimates, but where these are not available, we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the latest estimate or reported value. We assume that companies with decreasing free cash flow will slow their rate of contraction and companies with increasing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow during this period. We do this to reflect the fact that growth tends to slow more in early years than in later years.

A DCF is based on the idea that a dollar in the future is worth less than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at an estimate of present value:

Estimated free cash flow (FCF) over 10 years

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Leveraged FCF ($, millions) $867.2 million $998.9 million $1.18 billion $1.35 billion $1.61 billion $1.79 billion $1.95 billion $2.08 billion US$2.19 billion US$2.29 billion Growth rate estimate Source Analyst x9 Analyst x9 Analyst x6 Analyst x5 Analyst x4 Is @ 11.52% Is @ 8.70% Is @ 6.72% Is @ 5.34% Is @ 4.37% Present value (in millions of dollars) discounted at 9.4% $793 $835 $903 $944 $1,000 $1,000 $1,000 $1,000 $980 $935

(“East” = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

10-year discounted cash flow (PVCF) = $9.5 billion

The second stage is also known as the terminal value, it is the cash flow of the business after the first stage. For a number of reasons, a very conservative growth rate is used which cannot exceed that of a country’s GDP growth. In this case, we used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.1%) to estimate future growth. Similar to the 10-year “growth” period, we discount future cash flows to present value, using a cost of equity of 9.4%.

Terminal value (TV)= FCF 2032 (1 + g) (rg) = $2.3 billion (1 + 2.1%) (9.4% 2.1%) = $32 billion

Present value of terminal value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)ten= USD 32 billion (1 + 9.4%)ten= $13 billion

The total value is the sum of the cash flows for the next ten years plus the present terminal value, which gives the total equity value, which in this case is $23 billion. In the last step, we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of $82.2, the company appears to be about fair value at a 17% discount to the current share price. Ratings are imprecise instruments, however, much like a telescope – move a few degrees and end up in another galaxy. Keep that in mind.

dcf

The hypotheses

Now, the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and, of course, the actual cash flows. You don’t have to agree with these entries, I recommend that you redo the calculations yourself and play around with them. The DCF also does not take into account the possible cyclicality of an industry or the future capital needs of a company, so it does not give a complete picture of a company’s potential performance. Since we view Live Nation Entertainment as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which factors in debt. In this calculation, we used 9.4%, which is based on a leveraged beta of 1.220. Beta is a measure of a stock’s volatility relative to the market as a whole. We derive our beta from the average industry beta of broadly comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable company.

SWOT analysis for Live Nation Entertainment

Strength

Weakness

Opportunity

Threat

Look forward:

While important, the DCF calculation will ideally not be the only piece of analysis you look at for a business. It is not possible to obtain an infallible valuation with a DCF model. Rather, it should be seen as a guide to “what assumptions must be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?” For example, changes in the company’s cost of equity or the risk-free rate can have a significant impact on the valuation. For Live Nation Entertainment, there are three fundamental aspects to consider:

Financial health: Does LYV have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors such as leverage and risk. Future earnings: How does LYV’s growth rate compare to its peers and the market in general? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus figure for the coming years by interacting with our free analyst growth forecast chart. Other high-quality alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high-quality actions to get an idea of ​​what else you might be missing!

