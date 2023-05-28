Japanese Koji Yakusho crowned best actor at Cannes

CANNES (Reuters) – French director Justine Triet on Saturday became the third female director to win the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, beating 20 other films in competition for the top prize.

Triet called it “surprising” to be only the third woman to win and said the decision was encouraging for the future.

“We are on the cusp of profound changes in this regard,” she said after her victory.

Triet used his awards speech to criticize the way protest against pension reforms in France “has been shockingly denied and suppressed” and said more space needs to be made for young filmmakers can make mistakes and start over.

Triet, who was previously nominated for “Sibyl” in 2019, won the award over veteran directors like Hirokazu Kore-eda, Ken Loach and Wim Wenders, all of whom have at least a Palme d’Or under their belt.

She joins New Zealander Jane Campion and Frenchwoman Julia Ducournau as the third woman to win the competition which this year included a record seven female directors.

Jane Fonda, who presented the award, said one day it would be normal for women to win, not historic.

“We still have a long way to go. But we still have to celebrate change when it happens,” said the movie icon and activist.

The Grand Prix, the second highest award after the Palme d’Or, went to British director Jonathan Glazer’s “Zone of Interest,” about a family living near Auschwitz.

“It’s so important that the film gets out into the world and hopefully has an effect and gets people talking about the themes that are in the film,” Glazer said after winning.

German actress Sandra Hueller stars in both award-winning films. In “Anatomy of a Fall”, she plays the role of a writer who is the main suspect in the death of her husband, while in “Area of ​​Interest”, she is the wife of the commander of the camp of the death from Auschwitz.

However, the Best Female Actor award went to Merve Dizdar, who plays a teacher in a remote village in Turkey in Turkish director Nuri Bilge Ceylan’s “About Dry Grasses.”

The best actor went to the famous Japanese Koji Yakusho, who plays a toilet cleaner in Tokyo who just reads books and listens to music in “Perfect Days” by German director Wim Wenders.

Finland’s Aki Kaurismaki’s “Fallen Leaves”, back in competition after more than a decade, won the jury prize.

The award was accepted in his name by the two main stars of the tragicomedy which follows a budding romance between a quiet young woman and an alcoholic sandblaster.

French-Vietnamese director Tran Anh Hung won the best director award for “Le Pot-au-Feu”, a food-obsessed French film starring Juliette Binoche and Benoit Magimel as a couple.

During the Best Screenplay presentation, John C Reilly showed his support for Hollywood’s hard-hitting writers with about a minute of wordless mimicry before saying, “What we just went through is what a movie would be like without screenwriters. “

That award went to Yuji Sakamoto for the Japanese entry “Monster,” directed by Kore-eda, which follows a series of misunderstandings surrounding the friendship of two schoolboys.

On Friday, ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ also won top prize at the Palm Dog Awards for border collie Messi’s performance as Snoop in what organizers called the toughest competition yet.

This year’s closing film was Pixar’s “Elemental,” an animated feature about a town where the four elements live together, featuring the voices of Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie.