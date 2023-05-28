PEJU Wine Club Dinner at Musume







Facebook







Twitter







pinterest

My photographer friend Chris Waits and I were recently invited to a PEJU Wine Club members dinner and program at Musume. The contemporary Asian restaurant on Flora Street, directly across from the Meyerson and AT&T Performing Arts Center in the Hall Arts District, is known for its excellent sushi and remarkable sake collection. Thanks to its proximity to symphonic and theatrical performances, Musume has become a favorite destination for patrons of the performing arts.

Before the wine club members arrived, I spoke with Musume director Khalil Lalani, who orchestrated the five-course wine dinner, and winemaker extraordinaire Sara Fowler, PEJU winery’s goodwill ambassador. As vice president of winemaking and operations at PEJU, Fowler oversees the operation of the estate’s six vineyards in Napa Valley. She oversees the winemaking process for the diverse portfolio of brands and leads the talented cellar and production team.

PEJU Winemaker Sara Fowler

Fowler grew up on a 400-acre family ranch in northern California and worked at Kendall-Jackson in the mid-1980s before deciding to study winemaking at Fresno State. She joined the PEJU team in 2006 and began the transition to organic farming through the 30-acre Rutherford vineyard. With more than 30 harvests under her belt, Fowler has been named top local winemaker by Napa Valley Life Magazine for several years in a row.

I was surprised to learn that young Fowler had two adult sons who are both involved in the wine industry. When not at the winery, she serves on the board of the Rutherford Dust Society and can be found traveling, cooking, gardening, walking her dog and dancing whenever she is. on occasion.

Musume Menu for PEJU Wine Club

Musumes’ menu for the wine club dinner included Chef Yuki Sushi Sampler as the first course, accompanied by the award-winning PEJU 2022 Sauvignon Blanc. I’m usually a red wine drinker, but this refreshing, slightly fruity wine won me over. Surprisingly, this award-winning wine was also listed as the most affordable offering from the PEJU winery. A delicious five-spice duck steamed bun was the second course of dinner, and the wine selected was a 2019 special called Building the Tower. It was made from 80% Malbec and 20% Petit Verdot, and was a very approachable wine with particular appeal to new wine drinkers.

The Thai basil lamb chops came with a 2019 Fifty/Fifty (50% Merlot, 50% Cabernet Sauvignon). A spicy Udon Bolognese pasta dish followed, accompanied by a Cabernet Sauvignon Réserve 2014 (87% Cabernet Sauvignon, 13% Petit Verdot). This wine was the most expensive offer for wine club members, who were entitled to 10% off bottles and 25% off cases ordered at dinner. The dessert was a Dark Chocolate Mousse with Miso Caramel and the wine selection was a Delicias Dessert Zinfandel.

PEJU vineyard

The PEJU Province Winery celebrates its 40th anniversary by launching a new philanthropic initiative and community partnership. They have also launched a museum experience on the property and are hosting a series of events on the estate and across the country. The PEJU Wine Club dinner we attended is one such awareness event.

PEJU’s founders, Tony and Herta HB Peju, handed over the management to their daughters Lisa and Ariana. Industry pioneer Tony Peju redefined Napa Valley four decades ago with the family garage tasting room, the first of its kind, as he championed the right of winemakers to sell their wine directly to consumers. In founding PEJU Winery, the Peju family broke the mold and created the Wine Country experience that visitors know and love today. With the next generation at the helm, PEJU continues to operate with a hands-on approach and a “customer first” mentality as the Peju family looks to four more decades of hospitality.

PEJU announced the official launch of The Heart of PEJU, a new philanthropic initiative to support local families through the work of the Monarch Justice Center. A new family center in Napa Valley, the Monarch Justice Center provides comprehensive care, advocacy and resources to all survivors of trauma and abuse. With the goal of creating a safer and more equitable community where everyone can thrive, the Monarch Justice Center supports families in Napa Valley and aligns with the PEJU Pillars of Accessibility, Authenticity, and Legacy. Through The Heart of PEJU and in honor of the 40th anniversary, the Peju family has pledged to donate $40,000 in 2023.

The heart of PEJU

We are thrilled to announce The Heart of PEJU program and are honored to partner with the Monarch Justice Center to give back to Napa Valley and other families in our hometown,” said co-owner Ariana Peju. Family is at the heart of PEJU, and we look forward to supporting and serving our community and customers for generations to come.

Support from The Heart of PEJU will allow us to improve and expand our services to survivors of violence in Napa County as we work with a wide range of partners to make systemic improvements and create a safer community, healthier and more just,” said Hayley Pescetti, director of the Monarch Justice Center. We are extremely grateful to PEJU and the Peju family for highlighting our work and joining the cause.

PEJU will launch additional donation channels through other 2023 programs and continue to support the important work of the Monarch Justice Center through The Heart of PEJU in the years to come.

PEJU Wine Heritage Experience

The winery has announced plans for a new immersive museum: the PEJU Legacy Experience. Housed in the loft of the estate’s iconic tower, the tallest structure in Napa at the time of its completion, the Legacy Experience pays homage to founders Tony and Herta Peju, the Rutherford Estate’s remarkable history, and the expansive plans of family for the future. A self-guided tour, the Legacy Experience will feature family photographs compiled by Herta Peju, including archives of co-owners Lisa and Ariana growing up on the estate, vintage memorabilia, era trends, and capturing growth and the evolution of PEJU through its 40 years. story of the year. Scheduled to open this summer, the immersive timeline will cover PEJU from its inception in 1983 to current operations and beyond.

PEJU guests will enjoy a host of new activities, promotions and collections throughout 2023. For the first time, PEJU winemaker Sara Fowler will host an intimate Barrel EXP tasting event to share her process and winemaking philosophy , accentuated by demonstrations by professional coopers. PEJU chef Nicolas Montaez will also prepare an ongoing food and wine pairing that will explore how wood-fired cooking can take flavors to new dimensions.

In a new year-long program, PEJU will release a special Reserve Wine Library every month to commemorate its 40th anniversary. Club PEJU will also be hitting the road, with members-only events hosted by Lisa Peju and Sara Fowler similar to the one we attended in Dallas.