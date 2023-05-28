In pictures: Bollywood celebrities shine at IIFA Abu Dhabi





A high-octane show of the International Indian Film Academy Awards was held in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Bollywood wore its finest outfit to mark its presence at the event. Here are some of the photos from the mega awards show. The IIFA described Jacqueline Fernandez as Queen Thumqa who energized the atmosphere with her scintillating moves. Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez arrives for the IIFA Rocks event of the 23rd International Indian Film Academy Awards in Abu Dhabi on May 26, 2023. AFP Urvashi Rautela made his presence count at the event. Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela arrives for the 23rd International Indian Film Academy Awards in Abu Dhabi on May 27, 2023. AFP Always Green Dia Mirza Bollywood actress Dia Mirza, who is also a UNEP Goodwill Ambassador and UN Secretary-General’s SDG advocate, took the stage to speak about environmental concerns and sustainability issues. Photo via Twitter/@IIFA Kriti and the fast style Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon performed on stage with The Quick Style. Photo via Twitter/@IIFA Kamal Haasan Receives Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema Award The music maestro presented the IIFA trophy for Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema to actor Kamal Haasan. Photo via Twitter/@IIFA Junior Bachchan Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan arrives for the 23rd International Indian Film Academy Awards in Abu Dhabi on May 27, 2023. AFP Anil Kapoor is Best Supporting Actor Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has won the IIFA trophy for Performance in a Supporting Role – Male after his performance in Jugjugg Jeeyo. Photo via Twitter/@IIFA Hrithik praised for Veda performance Hrithik Roshan speaks after the Performance in a Leading Role – Male award for his phenomenal portrayal in the action-packed film Vikram Vedha. Photo via Twitter/@IIFA Bollywood actress Mouni Roy got her first IIFA trophy in the Performance in a Supporting Female Role category for her undeniably amazing performance in the film Brahmastra Part 1 -Shiva. Photo via Twitter/@IIFA Megastar Salman Khan Actor Salman Khan was the highlight of the evening. He danced to his famous Bollywood songs. Photo via Twitter/@IIFA

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aajenglish.tv/news/30322730/in-pictures-bollywood-celebs-shine-at-iifa-in-abu-dhabi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos