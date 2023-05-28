Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn buys BMW i7 luxury electric car worth Rs 1.95 crore | Automotive News





Bollywood celebrities improve their collection of luxury cars over time. As part of such an upgrade, actor Ajay Devgn has bought a new BMW i7 electric car worth Rs 1.95 crore (ex-showroom). The new car is the flagship EV sedan from the German marquee in India. With this purchase, Ajay Devgn joined Riteish Deshmukh, Pooja Batra, Madhuri Dixit, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Babu and other players as an electric vehicle owner. Among these, Riteish Deshmukh, like Ajay Devgn, owns a BMW luxury electric vehicle. Ajay Devgn’s BMW i7 features the German automaker’s new design language, a kidney-shaped grille and stylish LED lights. The car in the Indian market is sold in several colors including Sapphire Black Metallic, Individual Dravit Gray Metallic, Individual Tanzanite Blue Metallic, Brooklyn Gray Metallic, Carbon Black Metallic, Mineral White Metallic and Oxide Gray Metallic . Among the many color options, the actors seem to have chosen the Twilight Purple Pearl Metallic paint scheme. Also Read: 2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny First Drive Review: Should Mahindra Thar Be Terrified? The BMW i7, now in Ajay Devgn’s garage, is one of the most expensive models in the “i” series. The company justifies the price of the car by loading it with all the luxurious amenities. Moreover, it has features like curved screens, with a 12.3-inch screen for the infotainment system and a 14.9-inch screen used as the instrument cluster. The BMW i7 comes with a full-width light strip and uses BMW’s latest iDrive 8 software. Additionally, the roof of the i7 features a foldable 31.3-inch 8K “cinema” display for media streaming via Amazon Fire TV. A 5.5-inch touchscreen in the rear doors manages the seats, climate control and infotainment system. The xDrive 60 version of the new BMW i7 is powered by two electric motors, one on each axle. They have a power of 544 hp and a torque of 745 nm. The i7 is equipped with a 101.7 kWh lithium-ion battery, which gives it a WLTP cycle range of 591 to 625 km. According to BMW, the i7 has a top speed of 239 km/h and can reach 100 km/h in less than 4.7 seconds.

