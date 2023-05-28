Best film
Drishyam 2
IFFA Awards 2023: Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt and Hrithik Roshan win big
Best Director
R. Madhavan: Rocket: The Nambi Effect
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male)
Hrithik Roshan: Vikram Veda
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female)
Alia Bhatt: Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Supporting Actor (Male)
Anil Kapoor: Jugg Jugg Jeeyo
Best Supporting Actor (Female)
Muni Roy: Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva
Best Debut (Male)
Shantanu Maheshwari: Gangubai Kathiawadi
Babil Khan: Begin
Best Debut (Female)
Khushali Kumar: Dhokha: round corner in D
Best Playback Singer (Male)
Arijit Singh – Kesariya: Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva
Best Playback Singer (Female)
Shreya Ghoshal – Rasiya: Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva
Outstanding Directing for Fashion in Motion Pictures
Manish Malhotra
Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema
Kamal Haasan
Best Adapted Story
Aamil Keeyan Khan and Abhishek Pathak: Drishyam 2
Best Original Story
Perveez Sheikh and Jasmeet Reen: darlings
Outstanding Achievement in Regional Cinema
Marathi Film Ved directed by Riteish Deshmukh
