IFFA Awards 2023 Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt and Hrithik Roshan win big

Best film
Drishyam 2

IFFA Awards 2023: Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt and Hrithik Roshan win big

Best Director
R. Madhavan: Rocket: The Nambi Effect

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male)
Hrithik Roshan: Vikram Veda

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female)
Alia Bhatt: Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Supporting Actor (Male)
Anil Kapoor: Jugg Jugg Jeeyo

Best Supporting Actor (Female)
Muni Roy: Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva

Best Debut (Male)
Shantanu Maheshwari: Gangubai Kathiawadi
Babil Khan: Begin

Best Debut (Female)
Khushali Kumar: Dhokha: round corner in D

Best Playback Singer (Male)
Arijit Singh – Kesariya: Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva

Best Playback Singer (Female)
Shreya Ghoshal – Rasiya: Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva

Outstanding Directing for Fashion in Motion Pictures
Manish Malhotra

Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema
Kamal Haasan

Best Adapted Story
Aamil Keeyan Khan and Abhishek Pathak: Drishyam 2

Best Original Story
Perveez Sheikh and Jasmeet Reen: darlings

Outstanding Achievement in Regional Cinema
Marathi Film Ved directed by Riteish Deshmukh

More Pages: Vikram Vedha Box Office Collection, Vikram Vedha Movie Review

Key words : 23rd IIFA Awards, 23rd International Indian Film Academy Awards, Abu Dhabi, Alia Bhatt, Bhool Bhulaiya 2, Bollywood, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, Drishyam 2, Features, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Hrithik Roshan, IIFA, IIFA 2023, IIFA Awards, IIFA Rocks , IIFA Rocks 2023, International Indian Film Academy Awards 2023, Vikram Vedha, Winners

BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest bollywood news, new bollywood movies update, box office collection, new movies release, bollywood hindi news, entertainment news, live news from Bollywood today and upcoming movies 2023 and stay updated with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.