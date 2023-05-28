Wine Down Wednesdays, Graves’ Mountain music and more





Offer this item Share this article without paywall. music in the mountains with Spencer Hatcher and the Ol Son gang: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards at Etlan, (540) 923-4206no cover, reservation recommended. Rodgers and Hammerstein Cinderella: Four County Players, 2:30 p.m. Main Stage at the Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355$20, $18 seniors and students, $16 12 and under. The Rimels: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094no cover, donations accepted. Charlottesville Arts Festival: 10am-6pm, music by Elizabeth Owens at 10 o’clock, Annabeth sings at 1:30 p.m. and swan song at 4 p.m., Ix Art Park, $12 to $7, free for ages 12 and under. People also read… Memorial Day Music in the Mountains with Tropical Attitudes: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards at Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no coverage, reservations recommended. Monday evening Anecdotes with Brandon, the trivia guy: 6-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no coverage. LYAO Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alain: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and registration opens at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590free. No events submitted by press time. Bailey Hayes In Wine Wednesdays: 6-9 p.m., Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $5 ages 12 and up. Tetanus In Thursday Night Concert Series: 6-9pm, Popitos Pizza and Sweet Janes Kitchen food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833$10 from 12 years old. Graves Mountain Community Heritage Music Festival: 1-9:30 p.m., shows at Rose River Stage, workshops at Chimney Rock Pavilion, Graves Mountain Farm & Lodges, (540) 923-4231, three-day adult pass $70, day pass $35 . Waterworks Theater Festival: 8 p.m., Performing Arts, (434) 977-4177, out. 123, $15-$10. arcadian nature with Luke Richard Powers: 8 p.m., doors open 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $25, $22 in advance. Tailgate Thursdays with the music of Far: 6-9 p.m., Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover, bring grill items. Friday night Out with Mike Profit: 5-8 p.m., DuCard Vineyards at Etlan, (540) 923-4206no cover, reservation recommended. Rodgers and Hammerstein Cinderella: Four County Players, 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355all Friday tickets $10. Overdog: Just a Bite food truck will be there, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094no cover. Graves Mountain Community Heritage Music Festival: 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., performances at Rose River Stage, workshops at Chimney Rock Pavilion, Graves Mountain Farm & Lodges, (540) 923-4231, three-day adult pass $70, day pass $55 $. The Wilson Springs Hotel with Ramona and the holy fumes: 8:30 p.m., doors open 8 p.m., The Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $15 at the door, $12 in advance, four-pack tickets are $40. Friday after five: the Gladstones with My pie: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (434) 245-4910free. Music in the Orchard: Pollock: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326no cover, reservations encouraged. music in the mountains with 2Wishes: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards at Etlan, (540) 923-4206no cover, reservation recommended. Rodgers and Hammerstein Cinderella: Four County Players, 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355$20, $18 seniors and students, $16 12 and under. Tara Mills Threesome: 5-8 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094no cover. Graves Mountain Community Heritage Music Festival: 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., performances at Rose River Stage, workshops at Chimney Rock Pavilion, Graves Mountain Farm & Lodges, (540) 923-4231, three-day adult pass $70, day pass $35 $. Waterworks Theater Festival: 8 p.m., Performing Arts, (434) 977-4177, out. 123, $15-$10. Twitter & Lynn with Tayla Lynn And Tre-Twitty: 6 p.m., doors open 5 p.m., Louisa County Firemens Fairgrounds, (540) 967-2200, $35, bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on. Met Live in HD: The Magic Flute: 12:55 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333$25, $23 seniors, $18 students. Albemarle Symphony Orchestra with pianist june andrews and clarinetist James Tobin: Wish of a Lifetime concert, 7:30 p.m., Grisham Hall at St. Annes-Belfield School, free, donations welcome. Drag Bonanza! with hosts Baby Gunn And Cherry Possum: 8:30 p.m., doors open 8 p.m., The Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $15 door, $12 advance, general admission seated show, must be 16 or older. Jack Toy Festival: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Southern Revere Cellars in Louisa, (540) 260-5494, free. Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox!

