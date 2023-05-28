After a year of long-awaited Hollywood love, actor James Hong still has his moment | Entertainment

Greeted by a standing ovation at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, James Hong could easily have basked in the applause and moved on. But for the 94-year-old, the mostly Asian cast of Everything everywhere all at once winning Best Cast seemed like an opportunity for a stark reminder that Hollywood hasn’t always been so open.

“It occurred to me after all these years of working with producers and directors, and they were always saying, ‘Oh, the Asians, the Chinese, aren’t good enough to play the lead role’ “, Hong recently told AP, “But look at Michelle (Yeoh) and all these colleagues who are now showing up for recognition… You can’t help but say, ‘Look at us now. “”

Looking at Hong now, you might see the busiest nonagenarian in show biz. The past year for him has been a wild ride. A year ago, he finally received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. A little after, Everything everywhere all at once, and the overwhelming response propelled the actor into every major awards event. He was able to see the film win seven Oscars, including Best Historical Actress for Yeoh. Host Jimmy Kimmel even took a moment to pay his respects.

Viewers will also hear Hong in Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, an anime prequel series in the movie franchise streaming on Max (formerly HBO Max). He also appears in an episode of the new Disney+ show, chinese born americanwhich also premiered last week and is the producer for the upcoming film, Patsy Lee and the Guardians of the 5 Kingdoms.

It’s like the universe is trying to make up for all the racial discrimination the Asian American icon has endured over the years.

Born in Minneapolis, Hong first studied civil engineering in college. After having served during the Korean War, he decided in 1953 to settle in Hollywood. He had his chance on Groucho Marx’s game show, You bet your life. Small film roles opposite actors like Clark Gable followed. But the same goes for roles that were racist tropes.

In the series The New Adventures of Charlie Chan, Hong played the son of the titular Chinese detective. He had to put up with watching a white lead actor “put on fake eyepieces” to make his eyes look more “Asian.”

“Then he was just talking in a very stoic way that’s supposed to be Chinese,” Hong recalled, “that irritated me for many, many years.”

Many of his early roles reflected the limited options for Asian actors at the time, workers in laundries, restaurants, railroad lines.

These “Asian clichés” are now far behind him. It also helps to revisit some of them and expand them.

Sam Register, chairman of Warner Bros. Animation, had the idea of ​​making a prequel to Gremlins and gave showrunner Tze Chun the reins to come up with ideas. Chun wanted to delve into the family history of Mr. Wing, the store owner played by Keye Luke that houses the original Gremlin Gizmo in the 1984 film. In this animated shot, viewers will see Mr. Wing as a small boy in 1920s Shanghai encountering the furry creatures that shouldn’t eat after midnight. Hong, who was actually friends with Luke, voices Sam’s devious and brave grandfather.

Hong’s “iconic voice” topped the show’s wish list. There’s something about his delivery that’s “equal parts gravitas and incredible humor,” Chun said.

“It’s never what you think it’s gonna be, that’s what’s so exciting about it,” Chun said, “It’s like you can try to hear it when you write it. on the page. But then when he does, he brings that unique touch to it that’s just out of left field. And, frankly, that only makes him better.

The secrets of Mogwaiwhich retains some of the film’s dark and fun elements, also serves as a Mulane vote casting meeting. Ming-Na Wen, BD Wong, George Takei and Hong were all part of the 1998 Disney animated feature film. Mulane connection was a complete coincidence.

“We just came out of our top picks,” Chun said, “These are people I’ve looked up to all my life.”

Chun is one of many Asian American directors and showrunners who were moved to see Hong celebrated. Melvin Mar, one of the producers of Chinese of American descente, in tears when he spoke to her just before her Walk of Fame ceremony.

“This guy is a legend beyond legend,” Mar said, “He was so funny and quick and just a pleasure to have on set. Just the nicest guy.

Gene Luen Yang, author of chinese born american graphic novel and also the show’s producer, said Hong’s life embodies Asian American history.

“His journey to Hollywood is really symbolic of us as Asian Americans. The kind of roles that were offered to him in the beginning to now have his own Hollywood star, it shows the kind of progress we have made” , Yang said.

Hong is grateful to have been there to see how anti-Asian discrimination and whitewashing are no longer so tolerated. With new attitudes and new technologies like streaming services, there are also more acting gigs than he thought possible.

“I’m going to think of another project to do. For what? Because online and all of this streaming stuff has created a whole new different realm,” he said, “you don’t have to create an entire feature. You can do something 10 minutes or half an hour or an hour and still do it supposedly posted.

With over 650 acting credits including some 200 voiceovers, is there anything Hong wants to conquer? Yes, but not as an actor. He fantasizes about a series of James Hong comics with his brand of sarcastic humor.

“We’ll see,” Hong said, “I’m not going to stop working. My wife wants me to go to a retirement home soon, but I don’t think I’m cut out for it. I wouldn’t know what to do.