Northwestern Lacrosse Erin Coykendall leads offense to NCAA Finals
CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina –– Erin Coykendall, North West senior forward didn’t look scared as she faced the nation’s No. 1 defense in Denver on Friday.
She ignited the offense during a calm first quarter, digging the ball out of the eight yards to give the Cats an early lead. She dished out timely assists, blocking Denver’s comeback as NU struggled to regain the lead in the second quarter of the game. His efforts proved instrumental in the Cats’ 15-7 rout of the Pioneers, which sent his team to the NCAA Finals.
It was just another day at the office for Coykendall, who anchored NU’s No.1 scoring attack with 55 goals and 48 assists. A key contributor since her freshman season, Coykendall propelled her team to its fourth straight NCAA championship weekend.
“This year she has a lot of confidence as a leader,” coach Kelly Amonte Hiller said. “She’s always been confident in her abilities, but she finds who she is and accepts it. She’s really smart (and doesn’t get jerked around).
As NU eye their first shot at the Championship since 2012, Coykendall’s leadership and offensive prowess are center stage. His 103 points rank second among all Cats players, behind graduate forward Izzy Scane. Her talents have also received national recognition, as she is one of five finalists for the Tewaaraton Award, which is given annually to the best lacrosse player in the country.
On the pitch, Coykendall is usually found around the goal circle. There, she feeds forwards, directs the attacking tempo of the game, and spearheads attacking plans. Often, Coykendall connects with Scane — NU’s goalscoring leader — for a score. Against Denver on Friday, Coykendall assisted Scane twice.
Scane said she shared a strong bond with Coykendall on and off the pitch. Coykendall’s abilities make the entire Cats offense look good, Scane said.
“I wouldn’t be half the player I was without her on the pitch,” Scane said. “The same goes for the other forwards, but she was absolutely phenomenal. She’s the smartest player I’ve played with.”
Graduate student forward Hailey Rhatigan said she enjoyed watching Scane and Coykendall play together. It’s “fascinating” to see how their minds work on the pitch, Rhatigan added.
But even after a season of prolific attacking performances, Coykendall said she was “surprised, but truly grateful” to find she was among five nominees for the Tewaaraton award. She attended the ceremony two years ago as a guest of Scane and said she expected to be one of Scane’s plus-ones again – not a winner.
Coykendall and Amonte Hiller said they view all awards as team awards, rather than a reflection of individual ability. But Coykendall’s nomination for the Tewaaraton Award was an important moment for her to “realize how good she really is,” said Amonte Hiller.
Now, with three years of experience – including two losses – in the NCAA Semifinals, Coykendall brings the lessons of past games with her to Sunday’s NCAA Finals.
Coykendall said the team was playing without pressure after struggling in the NCAA semifinals in recent years.
“We’ve come this far,” Coykendall said. “Three years in a row we lost the semi-final game, so it’s like the worst could happen? That’s our attitude, that’s how we play and how we attack this weekend.
