Five highlights from Abu Dhabi’s big Bollywood event

A celebration of some of Bollywood’s biggest talents took place at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island on Saturday night.

The star-studded International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) ceremony, attended by some of the biggest names in the Hindi film industry, was an occasion filled with celebration, song and dance.

From hilarious hosts who hit the right tone, to a memorable ode to old Bollywood, these were some of the highlights of the evening.

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan were the main hosts at the IIFA Awards Gala Ceremony and really stepped up after a disappointing performance from hosts IIFA Rocks on Friday night.

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan were the main hosts at the IIFA Awards Gala Ceremony and really stepped up after a disappointing performance from hosts IIFA Rocks on Friday night.

Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal host the 2023 IIFA Awards at the Etihad Arena. Photo: IIFA

Bachchan and Kaushal were funny, had great chemistry together, and played each other well in a way that felt completely natural. They bickered and poked fun at each other and their respective movies during the performance, but the duo did it in a really funny and entertaining way.

Even before going on stage, Varun Dhawan had the audience enthusiastic with his performance. Dancing down the aisle from the back of the Etihad Arena to the stage to the beat of Nach Punjabanhe stopped in the front row to dance with some of his famous friends, including T series chief Bhushan Kumar and actors Vijay Varma and Anil Kapoor.

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan performs at the 2023 IIFA Awards. Photo: IIFA

What really sets Dhawan’s performance apart is that while he dances to his own songs, he does so in the style of various other directors, a decision that created some very unlikely combinations. He kicked things off with Oonchi Hai Buildingreimagined in the style of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and set to the tune of To install Malhari.

Aanother interesting combination was a spin on the song Jangal Main Kaand from Dhawan’s recent film Bhediyabut reinvented at the SS Rajamouli, to the rhythm of the Oscar-winning track Naatu Naatu. The concept was a huge hit with the audience and Dhawan’s energetic performance was fantastic.

Actress Rakul Preet Singh performs at the 2023 IIFA Awards. Photo: IIFA

Actress Rakul Preet Singh and dancer Nora Fatehi paid homage to Bollywood stars of yesteryear in their own classic style. Singh, wearing a simple white dress and sporting a 1970s-style hairstyle, went for classics, including Aaiye Meherbaan, Babuji Dheere Chalna, Ajeeb Dastan And Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu and delivered a short but sweet performance.

Fatehi was inspired by the cabaret songs that have long been a mainstay of Bollywood and made famous by actresses such as Helen, Bindu and Aruna Irani. The actress and dancer has taken a more sensual route, captivating audiences with elaborate routines to popular Hindi cabaret tunes such as Piya Tu, Laila O Laila, Duniya Mein Logon Ko And Yeh Mera Dil.

Actor Babil Khan. Photo: IIFA

Babil Khan, son of the late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, won Best Debut for his role as Jagan in the 2022 Netflix movie Begin.

In a touching moment, Babil dedicated the award to his late father and also thanked his mother, Sutapa Sikdar, acknowledging that being at the event was painful for her, as it was the first time she attended the awards ceremony without her husband.

Babil shared the accolade with Shantantu Maheshwari, who won it for her role in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

From left to right, actors Vicky Kaushal, Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan. Photo: IIFA

Hrithik Roshan won Best Actor in a Leading Role for the film shot in Abu Dhabi Vikram Veda. On stage to receive the accolade, host Kaushal revealed how as a child he imitated Roshan’s famous dance routine from the song A friend’s lifewhich was part of Roshan’s first film, Kaho Naa…I love you.

At the host’s request, the two performed the routine live on stage, with co-host Bachchan also joining in on the action, and leading to what was the loudest audience cheer of the night.

Updated: May 28, 2023, 07:38