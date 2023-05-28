Ed Ames, pop singer and Daniel Boone actor, dies at 95





Ed Ames, the youngest member of the popular 1950s singing group the Ames Brothers, who later became an actor, notably playing Mingo, the Oxford-educated Native American in the 1960s adventure series Daniel Boone, died May 21 at his home in Beverly Hills, Calif. He was 95 years old. The cause was Alzheimer’s disease, said his wife, Jeanne Ames. As part of the 1950s music scene, he and his brothers Joe, Gene and Vic were one of many pop quartets. He was the last survivor of the four singing brothers. Their recordings of cloth mop, sentimental me and Undecided became hits and launched a busy career appearing on television variety shows, recording 40 albums, and performing in nightclubs and auditoriums across the country. By the late 1950s, rock and roll had topped the pop charts and singing quartets were in decline. The Souls, meanwhile, were fed up with the constant traveling and absence of their growing families. The finale for Ed came when he arrived home unexpectedly and his wife called their 3-year-old daughter: Who is that? The girl replied, One of the Ames brothers. It did, he told a reporter. My brothers and I agreed that we all had it and we had to go our separate ways. The group, which earned $20,000 a week, played its last engagement at Sahara in Las Vegas on New Year’s Day 1961. Mr. Amess’ efforts to establish himself as a solo singer were not immediately successful and he turned to acting. He appeared in the long-running musical The Fantasticks and joined the traveling musical company Carnival! with the direction and choreography of Gower Champions and transferred to the Broadway company until the final performance of the show. He caught the eye as the stoic Native American chief in One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest, a 1963 Broadway adaptation of Ken Kesey’s novel. On television, Mr. Ames was probably best known for his role as Mingo from 1964 to 1968 in the Daniel Boone adventure series starring Fess Parker as the trailblazer. It was during his run on Daniel Boone that he contributed what has been called the longest sustained laugh in The Tonight Show history. For a 1965 episode, he was persuaded to demonstrate the ax throwing skills he learned as a Mingo. The silhouette of a cowboy was painted on a piece of wood, and Mr. Ames threw an ax to the target. It landed squarely on the cowboys crotch. I didn’t even know you were Jewish, Carson joked. Mr. Ames made a lot of money in Las Vegas casinos and hotel supper clubs and toured extensively in the musicals Man of La Mancha, Fiddler on the Roof, South Pacific and I Do, I Do. I Do, I Do provided its biggest hit, My cup is overflowing. He had another hit in 1968 with Who Will Answer? Mr. Ames was born in Malden, Mass., on July 9, 1927, with the surname Urick. He was the youngest of 11 children, four of whom died in infancy. Their parents were Ukrainian immigrants and their mother taught the children to read Shakespeare and appreciate the music they heard every Saturday on the Metropolitan Opera broadcasts. The four youngest boys started singing at local events as the Urick Brothers. Ed was still in high school when they moved to nightclubs, but as a six-foot husky with a deep voice, he was able to pass for 21. After the four brothers separated, the other brothers also continued to perform and record, but were less noticed than Ed. Vic died in 1978, Gene in 1997 and Joe in 2007. Mr. Ames and his first wife, Sara Cacheiro, had three children before divorcing. In 1998, he married Jeanne Arnold Saviano. In addition to his wife, survivors include two children, Ronald and Sonya; a son-in-law; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a daughter, Marcella, according to The New York Times.

