



Priyanka Chopra Reveals She Never Wanted To Do A Stereotypical Role In Hollywood Priyanka Chopra recently addressed diversity in Hollywood. In a new interview with movie hazardsaid PeeCee, they need to do a lot more. If you think of leading ladies, how many Indian leading roles have you seen? There are so few that we have seen come to Hollywood. Over the past five years, there’s been a big demand for actors saying, I don’t want to be a sidekick anymore. I know so, explained the forties. After arriving in Hollywood, the Quantico The star pointed out that she had many meetings with producers where she made the condition that she did not want to do stereotypical roles. PeeCee said on the way out, I said I didn’t want to do it. I will work hard for you because I know my fucking job. I’ll come on set and do 10% more than you asked for, or maybe even 20%. I’ll be better than everyone you chose because I’m not afraid to work hard. It requires selling yourself. And I hope maybe seeing me and other South Asian female talent in the foreground, for example, Simone Ashley in BridgertonMindy Kaling in The Mindy Project or Deepika Padukone, Hollywood will get used to the fact that it’s normal, proclaimed the Baywatch actress. In the end, she added, I hope that’s what the next generation of actresses will inherit from my generation of actresses.

