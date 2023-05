Anatomy of a Fall wins Palme d’Or (full list of Cannes winners)

After a star-studded festival that saw everyone from Martin Scorsese to Harrison Ford tread the Croisette, the 76th Cannes Film Festival is finally comes to an end. This year’s lineup was made up of big names, with the likes of Wes Anderson, Todd Haynes, Jonathan Glazer, Wim Wenders and Hirokazu Kore-eda all debuting new works in competition. Once all the major films had screened, it was up to the jury to award the festivals’ most coveted honors. Ruben Stlund, who won two Palmes d’or in his name for The Square and the Triangle of Sadness, chaired this year’s jury. He was joined by a panel of nine jurors including Paul Dano, Brie Larson and Titane director Julie Ducournau. stlund recently spoke to IndieWire on his approach to the deliberative process and his determination to avoid media leaks. More from IndieWire This will be the first jury in Cannes Film Festival history where publicists won’t have any rumors to tell each other, Stlund said. If someone comes up to us and asks us what we think of a movie, we don’t [say]. Upon entering the ceremony, many Cannes observers Justine Triets Anatomy of a Fall and Jonathan Glazers The Zone of Interest were the main contenders for top prizes. This consensus turned out to be correct, as Anatomy of a Fall won the Palme d’Or and The Zone of Interest won the Grand Prix. Triet becomes the third woman to win a Palme d’Or, after Ducournau (Titane) and Jane Campion (Le Piano). Koji Yakusho won Best Actor for his performance in Wim Wenders Perfect Days, while About Dry Grasses star Merve Dizdar won Best Actress. For the first time, this year’s ceremony was broadcast live for viewers around the world. Keep reading for our updated list of winners from this year’s Cannes Film Festival. The story continues Palme d’Or : Anatomy of a Fall, dir. Justine Triet Grand Prize: The area of ​​interest, dir. Jonathan Glazer Jury Prize: Dead leaves, dir. Aki Kaurismki Best Actress: Merve Dizdar, About Dry Grasses Best actor: Koji Yakusho, perfect days Best Director: Tran Anh Hung, Pot au feu Best Screenplay: Yji Sakamoto, Monster Golden Room: Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell, dir. Thien An Pham Short Film Palme d’Or: 27, dir. Flora Anna Buddha Best of IndieWire Sign up for Indiewire Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, TwitterAnd instagram. Click here to read the full article.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/2023-cannes-awards-koji-yakusho-183535240.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos